Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১৪ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১লা চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Who Is Gauri Spratt, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s New Partner From Bengaluru?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৪, ২০২৫ ৪:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Who Is Gauri Spratt, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s New Partner From Bengaluru?

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Aamir Khan introduced his new partner, Gauri Spratt, to media at his birthday bash. Here’s everything we know about her.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday celebration came with a big revelation, his new partner, Gauri Spratt. The Bollywood superstar introduced Gauri at an informal pre-birthday gathering with the media in Mumbai on March 13. While there are no pictures of her, Aamir personally requested the paparazzi to respect her privacy and not click any photos. Reports from Filmfare, Mid-Day, and ETimes suggest that Aamir and Gauri’s romance started a year ago, but they have known each other for over 25 years.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and is currently working at Aamir Khan Films. She has a professional background in hairdressing and holds an FDA in Fashion, Styling, and Photography from the University of Arts, London. Gauri has a Tamilian mother and an Irish father, and her grandfather was a freedom fighter. She is also a mother to a six-year-old son.

Despite her long-standing connection with Aamir, Gauri has only watched a handful of his films, including Lagaan and Dangal. Aamir shared, “She is still getting used to the Bollywood madness.”

Aamir also revealed that his family has warmly accepted Gauri. Reports indicate that she recently met Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Aamir’s residence during a private dinner.

Aamir Khan’s Past Relationships

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The couple divorced in 2002. In 2005, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the two announced their separation in 2021. They share a son, Azad, who was born via surrogacy. Aamir continues to share a cordial relationship with both his ex-wives.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Aamir Khan’s last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed at the box office. However, he is set to make a comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, a project that will reunite him with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary.

News movies Who Is Gauri Spratt, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s New Partner From Bengaluru?



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Who Is Gauri Spratt, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s New Partner From Bengaluru?
Who Is Gauri Spratt, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s New Partner From Bengaluru?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
স্নান করেও উঠছে না নাছোড় রঙ, রইল সহজ টিপস একেবারে সাফসুতরো হবেন, চুলও হবে সিল্কি
স্নান করেও উঠছে না নাছোড় রঙ, রইল সহজ টিপস একেবারে সাফসুতরো হবেন, চুলও হবে সিল্কি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Punjab Kings Afghanistan star cricketer 2 year old daughter dies ahead of IPL 2025, আইপিএলের আগেই মাথায় ভেঙে পড়ল দুঃখের পাহাড়! ২ বছরের কন্যাকে হারালেন তারকা ব্যাটার
Punjab Kings Afghanistan star cricketer 2 year old daughter dies ahead of IPL 2025, আইপিএলের আগেই মাথায় ভেঙে পড়ল দুঃখের পাহাড়! ২ বছরের কন্যাকে হারালেন তারকা ব্যাটার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুবিতে আছিয়ার গায়েবানা জানাজা অনুষ্ঠিত
কুবিতে আছিয়ার গায়েবানা জানাজা অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: ফ্লিপকার্টে দারুন অফার, ৩৫০ টাকায় ৩২ ইঞ্চি Smart TV! সুযোগ শুধু আজই

Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: ফ্লিপকার্টে দারুন অফার, ৩৫০ টাকায় ৩২ ইঞ্চি Smart TV! সুযোগ শুধু আজই

 দেশবিরোধী চক্র মানবসৃষ্ট দুর্যোগ তৈরি করতে চায়: নৌ প্রতিমন্ত্রী

দেশবিরোধী চক্র মানবসৃষ্ট দুর্যোগ তৈরি করতে চায়: নৌ প্রতিমন্ত্রী

 ২০ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষা আজ

২০ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষা আজ

 মিশরের নীল নদে নৌকাডুবিতে ১০ জনের মৃত্যু

মিশরের নীল নদে নৌকাডুবিতে ১০ জনের মৃত্যু

 নাহিদ হত্যা : রিমান্ড শেষে ঢাকা কলেজের পাঁচ শিক্ষার্থী কারাগারে – Corporate Sangbad

নাহিদ হত্যা : রিমান্ড শেষে ঢাকা কলেজের পাঁচ শিক্ষার্থী কারাগারে – Corporate Sangbad

 ডিএসইতে “Compliance & Interacting Issues for the TREC holders” শীর্ষক প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত – Corporate Sangbad

ডিএসইতে “Compliance & Interacting Issues for the TREC holders” শীর্ষক প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত – Corporate Sangbad

 ইনটেকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ জানুয়ারি

ইনটেকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৫ জানুয়ারি

 ISL: Jamshedpur win 5-goal thriller against NorthEast United in dying moments | Football News

ISL: Jamshedpur win 5-goal thriller against NorthEast United in dying moments | Football News

 Cong Leader Jairam Ramesh to Move Supreme Court Against BJP MP Pragya Thakur Over ‘hate Speech’

Cong Leader Jairam Ramesh to Move Supreme Court Against BJP MP Pragya Thakur Over ‘hate Speech’

 সাতক্ষীরার কালীগঞ্জে জলবায়ু ন্যায্যতার দাবিতে ফাঁসির মঞ্চে অবস্থান

সাতক্ষীরার কালীগঞ্জে জলবায়ু ন্যায্যতার দাবিতে ফাঁসির মঞ্চে অবস্থান
Advertise here