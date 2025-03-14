Who Is Gauri Spratt, Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s New Partner From Bengaluru?

Last Updated: March 14, 2025, 00:03 IST

Aamir Khan introduced his new partner, Gauri Spratt, to media at his birthday bash. Here’s everything we know about her.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan’s 60th birthday celebration came with a big revelation, his new partner, Gauri Spratt. The Bollywood superstar introduced Gauri at an informal pre-birthday gathering with the media in Mumbai on March 13. While there are no pictures of her, Aamir personally requested the paparazzi to respect her privacy and not click any photos. Reports from Filmfare, Mid-Day, and ETimes suggest that Aamir and Gauri’s romance started a year ago, but they have known each other for over 25 years.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and is currently working at Aamir Khan Films. She has a professional background in hairdressing and holds an FDA in Fashion, Styling, and Photography from the University of Arts, London. Gauri has a Tamilian mother and an Irish father, and her grandfather was a freedom fighter. She is also a mother to a six-year-old son.

Despite her long-standing connection with Aamir, Gauri has only watched a handful of his films, including Lagaan and Dangal. Aamir shared, “She is still getting used to the Bollywood madness.”

Aamir also revealed that his family has warmly accepted Gauri. Reports indicate that she recently met Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Aamir’s residence during a private dinner.

Aamir Khan’s Past Relationships

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The couple divorced in 2002. In 2005, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the two announced their separation in 2021. They share a son, Azad, who was born via surrogacy. Aamir continues to share a cordial relationship with both his ex-wives.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Aamir Khan’s last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, failed at the box office. However, he is set to make a comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, a project that will reunite him with Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary.