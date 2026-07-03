Who Is Kapil Dinkar? UP Police Constable Who Won Rs 1 Lakh On India’s Got Latent Season 2 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 03, 2026, 22:00 IST

UP Police constable Kapil Dinkar won Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode with a perfect 10/10 score and took home Rs 1 lakh.

Kapil Dinkar, a Uttar Pradesh Police constable, singer and author, won Rs 1 lakh on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 after receiving a perfect score.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has been making noise ever since its second episode premiered on YouTube and Netflix. Among the contestants who caught everyone’s attention was Kapil Dinkar, a police constable from the Uttar Pradesh Police, who walked onto the stage not just with a uniform, but with a full arsenal of wit, music and easy confidence.

As Kapil entered the stage, he jokingly said, “Phir se shuru kar diya ye? Pichli baar chain nahi pada band karwa ke?” His remark instantly left Samay amused. The comedian then asked him if he was merely dressed as a police officer for the act or actually served in the force. Kapil clarified that he was indeed a UP Police constable and had come on the show to perform a song.

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Who Is Kapil Dinkar?

Kapil Dinkar is a constable with the Uttar Pradesh Police and was selected in 2021. Speaking about his journey, Kapil shared that becoming a police officer was his mother’s dream, and that he felt proud to have fulfilled it.

While policing remains his profession, music has always been his passion. “Main department ka iklauta banda hoon jisko music karne ki permission hai,” Kapil said during his appearance, leaving the panel impressed.

Kapil Dinkar Is Also An Author

Apart from his police duties and musical pursuits, Kapil is also an author. He revealed on the show that he has written three books and is currently working on eight more.

During his interaction with Samay and the panel, Kapil also spoke about the Mission Shakti Kendra initiative and called it an effective programme. When Samay asked him if he ever feared crime in Uttar Pradesh, Kapil replied confidently, “Nahi, humein bahut achhi freedom di hui hai aur us par hum log bahut achha kaam bhi kar rahe hain.”

Kapil Dinkar’s Banter With Samay Raina And Panelists

Kapil’s segment was filled with easy humour and playful exchanges. Haarsh Limbachiyaa quipped, “Agar hum jurm karein to aap hi aana pakadne.” Kapil instantly replied, “Aap jurm karoge hi kyun?”

He also took a cheeky dig at BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia, singing that because of the controversy surrounding Season 1, he was no longer seen in Season 2.

At the end of his performance, Samay said, “Thank you so much ki Indian Police se hamare show mein koi aaya. Isse hamare show ki credibility aur badh gayi.”

Kapil Dinkar Wins Rs 1 Lakh On India’s Got Latent Season 2

Samay Raina and fellow panelists Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Balraj Singh Ghai were visibly impressed by Kapil’s act and gave him a perfect 10/10. Coincidentally, Kapil also awarded himself 10/10.

In a funny moment, when Samay tried to burst the party popper, it failed to go off. Reacting to it, he joked, “Police ke saamne explosion nahi kar sakte.”

Kapil eventually won Rs 1 lakh for his performance. He also earned an additional Rs 50,000 after correctly answering a bonus question.

Kapil Dinkar’s Akshay Kumar Game Show Audition Offer

Kapil has also revealed during a podcast that he had once received an offer to audition for Akshay Kumar’s game show Wheel Of Fortune. While he was excited to be approached by Akshay’s team, he was ultimately not selected for the show.

Beyond his duty as a police constable, Kapil continues to pursue music with great seriousness. He has often expressed his wish to collaborate with Yo Yo Honey Singh and has also paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala through several of his musical performances on social media.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

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