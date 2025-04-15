Why Are Netizens Questioning Kim Soo Hyun’s Baeksang Award Amid Kim Sae Ron Dating Scandal? Know Here

Last Updated: April 15, 2025, 09:43 IST

This also comes at a time when Kim Soo Hyun has also been accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun recently held a press conference and addressed allegations against him. (Photo: Instagram)

When Kim Soo Hyun starred in the show ‘Queen Of Tears’ last year, he impressed everyone. The Netflix show became one of the most-watched dramas of the year on the OTT platform and was widely loved by all. For his performance in the show, Soo Hyun had also received the Baeksang Award – one of the most prestigious awards in South Korea. However, the award had also left many disappointed, with people claiming that the female lead of the show, Kim Ji Won, was snubbed.

A year later, Kim Soo Hyun’s Baeksang Award has once again raised questions. Recently, the judge for the award show and critic, Jeong Deok Hyeon, justified Kim Ji Won’s snub at the mega show and shared that in the few episodes that had aired by the time of the award show, Kim Ji Won had not been able to show her acting skills to her fullest.

“When the first round of judging started, it started pretty early. Queen of Tears hadn’t even begun airing yet. So, there was a lot of debate over whether to include it or not. Since it barely made the cutoff, there’s actually an original standard. If a certain percentage has aired, then it becomes eligible. But it was difficult for us to judge it properly without having seen the full content,” Jeong explained, as quoted by The Statesman.

“At the point we were watching it, Kim Soo Hyun’s performance stood out clearly, but Kim Jiwon hadn’t really shined yet on the video. That’s why she didn’t make it into the nominations and actually, we explained all this to Kim Jiwon’s agency and the actress also heard it and accepted it all. The public doesn’t know, though, so they just criticize us,” he added.

This has left netizens disappointed, with many questioning Jeong’s justification.

This also comes at a time when Kim Soo Hyun has also been accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just a minor. So far, the latter’s family has made several allegations against Soo Hyun. However, Kim Soo Hyun recently held a press conference and addressed allegations. He said, “I’ll address the biggest concern—I did not date the deceased when she was a minor. We dated five years ago for about a year, long before Queen of Tears aired.”

The actor also explained why he denied dating Sae Ron earlier, saying, “As the lead actor of Queen of Tears, I couldn’t confirm the relationship publicly because of its potential impact on the cast and crew.” Kim also denied accusations that his agency pressured Sae Ron over her debts, saying, “Aside from the fact that we were both actors, we were simply an ordinary couple who broke up over time.”