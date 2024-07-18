Why Marathi Actor Dhyan Dattani Is Away From Films At The Moment

Actor Sameer Dattani, who is popular by the name Dhyan Dattani in the Kannada film industry was a popular face in the early 2000s. His good looks, charming personality and amazing acting skills won the hearts of the audience. While he has also starred in a handful of Hindi films, he has belted out only 10 Kannada films between 2001 to 2015. Reportedly, there is a reason why the actor has not appeared in any films over the last nine years.

Sameer Dattani, aka Dhyan Dattani, has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada industries. He also established himself as an actor with his performances. He marked his debut in the acting world with the Kannada film Nanna Pretthiya Hudugi in 2001. Apart from that, he has worked in Monalisa. He showcased his audience with his talent in Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar which also starred Ramya in the film Amrithadhare. He impressed the viewers with his acting chops in Jootata, released in 2005. Quickly, he became the heartthrob of Kannada viewers due to his looks and acting.

Reportedly, Dhyan Dattani is an athlete who has made a name for himself in that field. In between his sports, he used to star in the films. As per reports, he is aware of the recent developments in the industry and films like KGF and Kantara creating a stir at the box office. However, he has not yet ventured into films again, because he is waiting for good stories to come his way. Reportedly, at the beginning of his career, he did not sign up for every script if it was not good. He wants to continue with the same formula. He has reportedly claimed that he would star in a film if he finds a good story.

On the work front, Dhyan Dattani has appeared in many Hindi films like Uuf Kya Jaadoo Mohabbat Hai, Pyaar Mein Twist, Corporate, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, Mukhbiir, Well Done Abba and I Hate Luv Storys. He was last seen in the films Huduga Hudugi and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari and Love U Alia, where he had a cameo appearance.