Will Peacemaker John Cena Join Other DC Films? The Actor Replies

While new DC Studios co-founders James Gunn and Peter Safran lay out their vision for a DC Comics cinematic universe, we understand that at least a few old names will make an appearance from the soon-to-be-defunct DCEU. John Cena’s character Christopher Smith, a.k.a. Peacemaker, first appeared in the DCEU in The Suicide Squad and then made an unexpected reappearance in a spin-off. Fans have been wondering if Cena will make more appearances in the franchise as the live-action series continues to work on its second season. Cena made light of the prospect at a recent Comicpalooza appearance, saying in jest that he didn’t want to offend Gunn.

“Do you know who James Gunn is?” Cena laughed in response, as was reported by ComicBook. “He’s got this look when you make him mad. And it’s actually indescribable, but I don’t want to see it ever again. So I’m just gonna say… no comment,” he added.

Christopher Smith, the Peacemaker, made his screen debut in James Gunn’s DC debut, The Suicide Squad. Here, Cena brilliantly played the stereotypical “douchey Captain America,” a sincere patriot who takes great pleasure in using violence to express his patriotism. The man himself says that he will murder any man, woman, or kid to obtain peace, even if he doesn’t mean the final bit.

The first season of Peacemaker begins after Smith is recruited to a new Task Force X crew and freed from the hospital in The Suicide Squad. In addition to fighting against his father, the white supremacist Auggie Smith, also known as White Dragon (Robert Patrick), Peacemaker was entrusted with halting Project Butterflies, an alien invasion.

There were several surprises throughout the DC series, which culminated in a thrilling Peacemaker season 1 finale. Now, there remains a lot of unanswered concerns with Peacemaker season 2, such as its plot, cast and anticipated premiere date, given the show’s uncertain future.

It has been established that Peacemaker is going to be a part of Gunn and Peter Safran’s “reset” DC Universe, even though the first season was developed within the DC Extended Universe and even included that universe’s Justice League, ComicBook reported. Gunn declared on Threads that the DCU’s canon launch would not be “confusing” to fans.