‘Woh Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha’: Farah Khan Defends Gaurav Khanna In Front Of Farrhana Bhatt | Television News

Farah Khan defended Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna during recent vlog with Farrhana Bhatt, saying he wasn’t faking his behaviour and is the same in real life.

Bigg Boss 19’s Farrhana Bhatt was the newest guest on Farah Khan’s famous cooking vlog. The reality show runner-up visited Farah’s residence with her mom, where they discussed everything, including Gaurav Khanna’s win. The discussion began when Farah questioned Farrhana whether she went to Gaurav’s victory party or not, to which Bhatt said she couldn’t because of an allergy. To this, Farah replied, “Abhi GK se allergy hai isko.”

They continued the conversation, where Farah then spoke about how everyone believed that Gaurav was faking it, but she believes that he is like that in real life as well. “Everyone said he’s faking and all, but I think he is like that only (sic),” she said and added, “Woh fake nahi kar raha tha (sic).” She further continued and shared how Gaurav was the same person on MasterChef as well and that “everyone used to get irritated with him.”

Gaurav Khanna Reacts to Farrhana Bhatt Calling Him ‘Undeserving’ Bigg Boss 19 Winner

In an interview with Telly Talk India, Gaurav opened up about Farrhana giving him the undeserving winner tag. The Anupamaa actor said, “Maine Farrhana ko show ke andar jawab nahi diya. Main aisa banda hi nahi hoon ki main alfaazon mein jawab doon. Mere actions—they speak more than my words, aur main apna kaam karta raha, aur mera kaam un 15 logon ko khush karna nahi tha, unke register mein tick mark maarna nahi tha ki maine kya kaam kiya—jo janta bahar dekh rahi hai, 150 crore, unke dilon mein jagah banani thi (I didn’t respond to Farrhana during the show. I’m not the kind of person who answers with words. My actions speak louder than my words. I kept doing my work, and my goal was never to please those 15 people or get a checkmark in their register for what I did. The audience outside, the 150 crore viewers, that’s who I wanted to make a place in their hearts).”

Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on a grand note on December 7, with Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy and taking home the Rs 50 lakh cash prize. He defeated his closest competitor, Farrhana Bhatt, to secure the win.

Throughout his journey in the Bigg Boss house, Gaurav maintained a low-key, observant approach. He watched everyone closely and formed strategic bonds with Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur.

