শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘It’s A Pity’ Homebound Is Out Of Oscars Race, Agrees Karan Johar: ‘Among The Finest Films India Ever Made’ | Bollywood News World Cup dream ends: ‘They didn’t ask’ — Bangladesh cricketers reveal what happened in the meeting | Cricket News Armaan Malik Shares Health Update Days After Being Hospitalized: ‘I’m Feeling Much Better’ | Bollywood News ‘Your captain is Hindu’: Ex-India cricketer warns Bangladesh over shifting T20 WC matches | Cricket News ‘Abhishek Bachchan Broke Down, Rani Was Sad’: Karan Johar On Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna Shoot | Bollywood News ‘Stop the World Cup’: Pakistan urged to boycott T20 WC in support of Bangladesh | Cricket News Urvashi Dholakia On Being ‘Overexposed’ On TV: ‘I Won’t Take Roles Just For Money’ | Television News Victoria Beckham’s Youngest Son Cruz Uses Her ‘Not Such An Innocent Girl’ Song Amid Family Rift | Hollywood News ‘আগে যেমন নিশিরাতে ভোট হয়েছে, এখন আবারও ষড়যন্ত্র চলছে’ ডোমার এনসিপির আহ্বায়ক ইউনুছ আলী, সদস্য সচিব রিপু
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

World Cup dream ends: ‘They didn’t ask’ — Bangladesh cricketers reveal what happened in the meeting | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
World Cup dream ends: ‘They didn’t ask’ — Bangladesh cricketers reveal what happened in the meeting | Cricket News


Bangladesh cricketers (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: While the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the government continued to publicly cling to hopes of a last-minute miracle, the reality behind closed doors painted a far bleaker picture for the national team. According to reports, the ICC is expected to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 soon after Bangladesh refused to travel to India citing security concerns.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!At the centre of the unfolding crisis was a much-anticipated meeting between Bangladesh’s national cricketers, sports advisor Asif Nazrul, and senior BCB officials on Thursday. Many believed the gathering would give players — a chance to influence a decision that could define their careers. Instead, the meeting served a very different purpose.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

As per a cricbuzz report, the cricketers were not summoned to provide consent but were effectively informed that their World Cup dream was already over. The government, having concluded that the ICC had failed to deliver “proper justice” on Bangladesh’s request to relocate matches to Sri Lanka, was unwilling to shift its stance.“The meeting was called not to give our consent as it was made out to be initially. Rather, we were called so that we are aware of the development in the ongoing crisis,” said a cricketer on condition of anonymity. “They made up their mind and decided what they will do before coming into the meeting, and it’s not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration.”Players were briefly allowed to speak. Cricbuzz report added that most were in favour of playing the T20 World Cup despite the challenges. Their views, however, appeared inconsequential.“They didn’t ask. They made the plan directly and said it’s not happening,” the cricketer added. “The thing is, Bangladesh’s government call was already made… it was a direct order from the government — it’s not happening.”Following the meeting, Nazrul maintained that Bangladesh would not change its position, accusing the ICC of failing to address the country’s specific grievances. He claimed neither the ICC nor the Indian government had taken meaningful steps to ensure safety.“Cricket is finished. If we don’t go, it will be our cricket’s loss. Who cares?” said another cricketer.As per the report, T20 captain Litton Das and Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto spoke during the meeting, insisting the team was ready and willing to play. In response, government and BCB officials cited past threats to Bangladeshi players, raising concerns about the safety of players, spectators, and journalists.Officials also told the players that the BCCI had not contacted them directly. “Bangladesh is supposed to go, but now if they act like this, how can a country send a team?” one source said.BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul attempted to reassure the players, but his words offered little comfort. “What can he say apart from giving us comfort mentally? We understand his situation very well,” the cricketer said. “We knew from the beginning that they already decided that we’re not going.”A member of the team management summed up the mood: “I feel sorry for the cricketers… they worked hard to become a formidable T20I unit. We can only hope this too shall pass.”



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Your captain is Hindu’: Ex-India cricketer warns Bangladesh over shifting T20 WC matches | Cricket News

‘Your captain is Hindu’: Ex-India cricketer warns Bangladesh over shifting T20 WC matches | Cricket News

‘Stop the World Cup’: Pakistan urged to boycott T20 WC in support of Bangladesh | Cricket News

‘Stop the World Cup’: Pakistan urged to boycott T20 WC in support of Bangladesh | Cricket News

Sophie Devine stars as Gujarat Giants crush UP Warriorz by 45 runs | Cricket News

Sophie Devine stars as Gujarat Giants crush UP Warriorz by 45 runs | Cricket News

Sri Lanka seal 19-run win over England in opening ODI | Cricket News

Sri Lanka seal 19-run win over England in opening ODI | Cricket News

Pune Grand Tour | ‘Never seen such a big crowd’: How India and Indians embrace cycling | More sports News

Pune Grand Tour | ‘Never seen such a big crowd’: How India and Indians embrace cycling | More sports News

Handshake row returns: Pakistan takes dig at India ahead of T20 World Cup – Watch | Cricket News

Handshake row returns: Pakistan takes dig at India ahead of T20 World Cup – Watch | Cricket News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST