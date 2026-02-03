বুধবার, ০৪ ফেব্রুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals storm into 4th consecutive final with dominant win over Gujarat Giants | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৩ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২৬
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals storm into 4th consecutive final with dominant win over Gujarat Giants | Cricket News


Delhi Capitals produced a dominant all-round performance to book their place in a fourth straight Women’s Premier League final, beating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in the Eliminator on Tuesday.After choosing to bowl, Delhi’s disciplined attack kept Gujarat to a competitive but manageable 168 for 7. The Capitals struck early through Chinelle Henry, who removed Sophie Devine and later returned to finish with 3 for 35. Nandini Sharma made an immediate impact in her first over, dismissing Anushka Sharma and captain Ashleigh Gardner off successive deliveries to leave the Giants in trouble. Spinners Minnu Mani and Sneh Rana tightened the screws through the middle overs, restricting the flow of runs and forcing Gujarat to rebuild.Beth Mooney held the innings together with a composed unbeaten 62 off 51 balls, hitting six boundaries. She found support from Georgia Wareham, who played a lively 35-run knock as the pair added 61 for the fifth wicket. Mooney later combined with Kashvee Gautam for a late flourish, helping Gujarat add valuable runs in the final overs after struggling for momentum earlier.In reply, Delhi made light work of the chase thanks to a blistering opening partnership. Shafali Verma and Lizelle Lee came out attacking, smashing 89 runs without loss in just a few overs. Verma struck 31 off 21 balls while Lee made 43 off 24, peppering the boundary and putting Gujarat on the back foot. Although Wareham briefly revived Gujarat’s hopes by dismissing both openers in the same over, the damage had already been done.Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Jemimah Rodrigues calmly guided the chase through the middle phase, ensuring there were no further hiccups. Rodrigues scored a fluent 41 while Wolvaardt remained unbeaten on 32. Marizanne Kapp eventually hit the winning runs as Delhi reached the target in just 15.4 overs.The comprehensive win underlined Delhi Capitals’ consistency in the league and set up a final clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.



Sri Lanka drop Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva from T20 World Cup squad | Cricket News

Pakistan to boycott India at T20 World Cup: How the events unfolded – a complete timeline | Cricket News

Premier League: Arsenal thrash Leeds 4-0 to extend lead at the top | Football News

Gujarat Giants end Mumbai Indians jinx with 11-run thriller to reach WPL Eliminator | Cricket News

Saim Ayub star in Pakistan’s win over Australia in first T20I | Cricket News

‘Wanted guys to take responsibility’: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav rues after India’s 50-run loss to New Zealand | Cricket News

Travis Scott Name-Drops Kylie Jenner’s Implant Size In New Song ‘Rosary’, Internet Stunned | Hollywood News
জামায়াত আমিরের এক্স অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাককারীকে ধরতে ডিবির অভিযান
চট্টগ্রাম-১৩ (আনোয়ারা- কর্ণফুলী) আসনে জামায়াত-এনসিপি’র যৌথ সংবাদ সম্মেলন অনুষ্ঠিত
যৌথবাহিনীর অভিযানে দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ ১৮টি মোবাইল উদ্ধার
ত্রয়োদশ নির্বাচনে ২০২৬ এর ভোটের খেলায় মৌলভীবাজারে এগিয়ে বিএনপি
কঠোর নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থায় মৌলভীবাজারে ব্যালট ও নির্বাচনী সরঞ্জাম পৌঁছাল
সীমান্ত এলাকায় উচ্চক্ষমতাসম্পন্ন বিস্ফোরক ও অস্ত্র উদ্ধার
WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals storm into 4th consecutive final with dominant win over Gujarat Giants | Cricket News
গণভোটে ‘হ্যাঁ’ ভোট দিতেই কেন্দ্রে যাব: রাবি উপাচার্য
Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Teaser Drops, New Threat Rises After Upside Down Fallout | Web-series News
দৌলতপুর সীমান্তে অস্ত্র ও গুলিসহ ১ জন আটক
মৌলভীবাজারে নরমাল ডেলিভারিতে সর্বোচ্চ শ্রীমঙ্গল স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্স
‘যারা মা-বোনদের কাপড় খুলে ফেলতে চায় তারা মানুষ নয়’
রাজনগর বিএনপি সভাপতিকে শোকজ; নেতৃবৃন্দের অসন্তোষ
Civil Coalition Issues Statement at Joint Press Conference, Warning Government Remarks on Specific Religions Risk Promoting Hatred and Abuse of State Power
ত্রয়োদশ সংসদ নির্বাচনী মৌলভীবাজার-২ ধানের শীষের সমন্বয় সভা
কালিয়াকৈর পৌরসভা ৫ নং ওয়ার্ড বিএনপি নেতৃত্বে মজিবুর রহমানের ধানের শীষের নির্বাচনী প্রচারণা ও পথসভা
শিক্ষিত সমাজ গঠনে ইয়ুথের মতো উদ্যোগ জরুরি -হাবীব আজম
ধানের শীষের সুফিয়ান, দাঁড়িপাল্লার ফজলুল সমানে-সমান
