Yash to Begin Shooting for Geetu Mohandas’ Film ‘Toxic’ On THIS Date; Know Why

After the monumental success of the KGF franchise, Yash is gearing up for his next highly anticipated project, titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is set to commence shooting on August 8 in Bengaluru. The choice of this date is notably significant as it aligns with Yash’s strong affinity for the number 8.

August 8, 2024, translates to 8-8-8, a sequence that holds special meaning for Yash. This number not only corresponds to his birth date but also matches the date when the official announcement for Toxic was made. The number 8 has emerged as a recurring theme in Yash’s life.

Before starting the shoot, Yash was seen visiting several temples in Karnataka, accompanied by producer Venkat K. Narayana and their families. Their spiritual journey included visits to the Shri Sadashiva Rudra Surya Temple, Shri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala, and the Kukke Subramanya Temple in Subramanya. This ritual aligns with Yash’s tradition of seeking blessings and ensuring a positive beginning for his new projects, much to the delight of his fans.

Toxic promises to delve into the dark world of the drug mafia in the 1950s, offering a gripping narrative that showcases Yash in a powerful role. The production team has chosen to set up its headquarters in Karnataka, adding to the local excitement.

Recently, Yash’s new look for the film has gone viral, featuring a short crop hairstyle. This transformation, crafted by stylist Alex Vijaykanth, has already garnered significant attention. Vijaykanth shared the new hairstyle on his official Instagram, describing it as a “custom pompadour” for the Rocking Star. He elaborated on how he evolved Yash’s iconic long hair into a shorter, edgier, and more intense style, enhancing Yash’s formidable on-screen persona.

Fans eagerly await Toxic, which promises to be another milestone in Yash’s successful career. The film is slated to hit theatres on April 10, 2025, and expectations are high for this new chapter in Yash’s journey.