‘Yes, I Have Cheated…’: When Ranbir Kapoor Revealed Why He And Deepika Padukone Broke Up

Ranbir Kapoor once revealed the real reason behind his breakup with Deepika Padukone. Their romance began in 2008 during Bachna Ae Haseeno but ended in 2010.

Ranbir Kapoor once openly spoke about breaking up with Deepika Padukone.

In 2007, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were the talk of the town. Their romance was brimming during the shoot of Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008. So, all the sizzling chemistry that you see in the Khuda Jaane song wasn’t just for the camera. Just when fans thought their relationship would stand the test of time, rumours of their breakup began to emerge in 2010. Soon after, the duo publicly announced in several interviews that they have moved on in their lives.

A year later, in 2011, Ranbir Kapoor publicly acknowleged the real reason behind their breakup. He admitted to having cheated on Deepika, adding that he has matured with time. “Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness,” he openly shared in a throwback interview with Stardust.

The Piku actor, too, publicly acknowledged her painful breakup with Ranbir. She admitted that she was “foolish enough” to give her then boyfriend a second chance when well-wishers around her asked her not to. Speaking to Cosmopolitan back in the day, Deepika said, “I was foolish enough to give him (Ranbir) a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed.”

Deepika also recalled the emotional turbulence that she went through after she found out that she was being cheated upon. “The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him,” she said in the same interview.

She highlighted that although she invests deeply in relationships without expecting much in return, infidelity is something she considers an absolute deal breaker. “Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can’t f*ck around with it,” she had further explained.

Cut to today: Both Deepika and Ranbir have evolved in life, leaving the past in the past. Even after their breakup, the duo have starred in commercially and critically successful films together. On the personal front, former couple Ranbir and Deepika have moved on in their respective lives and are happily married to their respective partners – Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

