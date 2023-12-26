 Buy cheap website traffic
মঙ্গলবার , ২৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
YouTuber Pallavi Prashanth Wins Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7, Takes Home Rs 35 Lakh And Trophy

untitled design 2023 12 18t101823.694 2023 12 3915e9a3e8f5477d317930c5151a61d3


As Pallavi Prashanth won the title, Amardeep Chowdary ended as a runner-up.

In an exhilarating conclusion to a season marked by suspense, rivalry, and surprising turns, Pallavi Prashanth, also known as the Raithu Bidda, won season 7 of Bigg Boss Telugu. The highly anticipated grand finale, overseen by Nagarjuna Akkineni, featured fierce competition among the six finalists, culminating in Pallavi Prashanth securing the prestigious title.

Originating from a Telangana village, Pallavi Prashanth, a farmer, rose to fame as a symbol of the common man’s perseverance during the season. His transition from rural life to the Bigg Boss house resonated with viewers, highlighting the show’s diverse participants. In a challenging contest, Pallavi Prashanth outshone finalists like Amardeep Chowdary, Arjun Ambati, Priyanka Jain, Shivaji, and Prince Yawar, securing the winner’s title and a substantial prize of Rs 35 lakh, marking a momentous achievement in his journey.

Pallavi Prashanth’s distinct charm and strategic approach swiftly catapulted him to the forefront of the competition. His genuine demeanour, paired with compelling task performances, garnered a substantial social media fan base, setting him apart as a remarkable contestant.

The grand finale, a star-studded spectacle, showcased dynamic dance routines, cameos from past participants, and the entrance of actor Ravi Teja, adding a touch of glamour to the event. Fulfilling weeks of anticipation and speculation, the grand finale successfully delivered on its commitment to provide entertainment and unexpected moments.

As Pallavi Prashanth won the title, Amardeep Chowdary’s runner-up status affirmed his standing as a formidable contender in the quest for the trophy.

Amardeep experienced a special moment that injected an unexpected twist into the competition. During an interaction with his idol, actor Ravi Teja, Amardeep was playfully teased by Nagarjuna, who presented him with a challenging proposition.

The host suggested that Amardeep could leave the game for a chance to feature in Ravi Teja’s next movie. Showing spontaneity and fearlessness, Amardeep headed directly to the main door, expressing his eagerness to seize the opportunity. In response, Ravi Teja promised to consider Amardeep for a role in his upcoming project.

