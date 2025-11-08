Zarine Khan’s Death: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor Visit Sanjay Khan’s Home To Offer Condolences | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 17:25 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor visited Sanjay Khan’s residence after the death of Zarine Khan, to pay their last respects.

Kareena, Karisma And Neetu Kapoor Arrive At Sanjay Khan And Zarine Khan’s Residence

Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan’s mother Zarine Khan passed away on November 7 in Mumbai. She was 81. A number of celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Deol, Jaya Bachchan and others were spotted arriving at Sanjay Khan’s house to pay their last respects. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor have arrived at the family’s residence to offer their condolences to Zayed, Sussanne, and other grieving family members.

Kareena, Karisma And Neetu Kapoor Arrive At Sanjay Khan And Zarine Khan’s Residence

A video shared by paparazzo Pallav Paliwal shows Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor arriving together at Zarine Khan and Sanjay’s residence to offer condolences to the grieving family. The video shows them quickly getting out of the car and making their way inside the house to meet Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan and others.

Farah Khan Ali Pens Note After Her Mother Zarine Khan’s Death

A day after the passing of veteran actor and interior designer Zarine Khan, her daughter Farah Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a deeply emotional note, remembering her mother as a woman defined by kindness, grace, and humanity. Zarine, who passed away on November 7 at the age of 81, was the wife of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and the mother of Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Zayed Khan, and Farah herself.

Sharing a heartfelt message, Farah wrote, “My mother, Zarine Khan, was a very special woman. Her philosophy of life was to ‘forgive and forget.’ She was kind-hearted, loved by all her friends and family, and cared deeply for one and all.” Calling her mother the “bond that held the family together,” Farah reflected on Zarine’s remarkable spirit of inclusivity and love beyond boundaries. “Born a Parsi, married as a Muslim, and cremated according to Hindu rites — she epitomised humanity,” she wrote. “She was the bond that held our family together, and her legacy is something we hope to live by.”

Zarine Khan’s last rites were performed at Juhu crematorium according to Hindu rituals, with her son Zayed Khan performing the final rites.

First Published: November 08, 2025, 17:25 IST

News movies bollywood Zarine Khan’s Death: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor Visit Sanjay Khan’s Home To Offer Condolences