মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Zeenat Aman Mourns ‘Jewel’ Dharmendra’s Loss, Says ‘Always Amongst My Favourite Co-Stars’ | Bollywood News India’s football apex body enforces SC order, bars officials from holding posts in both national and state units | Football News Ibrahim Ali Khan Credits Dharmendra For His Existence: ‘Discovered My Mother…She May Never Have Left Delhi’ | Bollywood News Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey: Why India-Belgium match rescheduled to Tuesday | Hockey News Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal | Bollywood News তারেক রহমানের ৩১ দফা দেশের সব শ্রেণীর মানুষের জন্য: দাউদার মাহমুদ প্যারোলে মুক্তি পেয়ে বাবার জানাজা পড়লেন যুবদল নেতা Ban, un-banned: Pakistan overturns life ban on Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt; terms action ‘unconstitutional’ | More sports News Mahesh Babu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Says ‘Cinema Has Lost One Of Its Strongest Voices Today’ | Bollywood News ‘Execution didn’t go the way we wanted’: Washington Sundar defends India’s approach on Day 3, role in team vs South Africa | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Zeenat Aman Mourns ‘Jewel’ Dharmendra’s Loss, Says ‘Always Amongst My Favourite Co-Stars’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Zeenat Aman Mourns ‘Jewel’ Dharmendra’s Loss, Says ‘Always Amongst My Favourite Co-Stars’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Zeenat Aman said that as an introvert, she felt safe in Dharmendra’s presence.

font
Dharmendra passed away at 89.

Dharmendra passed away at 89.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is mourning the demise of Dharmendra. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a few throwback images from the movies in which she shared the screen with the late actor.

She also penned a long note in the caption, remembering the actor, as she wrote, “I am so sad to learn that the world lost a jewel from the Hindi film industry today. Dharam ji was always amongst my favourite co-stars, and I am blessed to have worked alongside him in a number of movies.”

She further mentioned, “For an introverted personality such as myself, his down-to-earth demeanour and natural kindness were a warm comfort on set. At times when the pressure, glitz and glam felt horribly garish, there he was with no pretences or guile. A sweet reminder that life is about the real things not the fluff. My heartfelt condolences to his family, may it be of some solace that his legacy is cherished by millions of Indians around the world.”

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organised a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

November 24, 2025, 23:49 IST

News movies bollywood Zeenat Aman Mourns ‘Jewel’ Dharmendra’s Loss, Says ‘Always Amongst My Favourite Co-Stars’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ibrahim Ali Khan Credits Dharmendra For His Existence: ‘Discovered My Mother…She May Never Have Left Delhi’ | Bollywood News

Ibrahim Ali Khan Credits Dharmendra For His Existence: ‘Discovered My Mother…She May Never Have Left Delhi’ | Bollywood News

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal | Bollywood News

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal | Bollywood News

তারেক রহমানের ৩১ দফা দেশের সব শ্রেণীর মানুষের জন্য: দাউদার মাহমুদ

তারেক রহমানের ৩১ দফা দেশের সব শ্রেণীর মানুষের জন্য: দাউদার মাহমুদ

প্যারোলে মুক্তি পেয়ে বাবার জানাজা পড়লেন যুবদল নেতা

প্যারোলে মুক্তি পেয়ে বাবার জানাজা পড়লেন যুবদল নেতা

Mahesh Babu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Says ‘Cinema Has Lost One Of Its Strongest Voices Today’ | Bollywood News

Mahesh Babu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Says ‘Cinema Has Lost One Of Its Strongest Voices Today’ | Bollywood News

Fan Kissed Chair Dharmendra Was Sitting On, Picked Mud From His Footprints During Ikkis Shoot | Bollywood News

Fan Kissed Chair Dharmendra Was Sitting On, Picked Mud From His Footprints During Ikkis Shoot | Bollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST