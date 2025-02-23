Zoya Akhtar On Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda’s The Archies Backlash: ‘I Felt Responsible’

Last Updated: February 23, 2025, 14:57 IST

Zoya Akhtar recently addressed the backlash faced by Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda for their performances in The Archies.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar recently addressed the online trolling faced by the young actors of her film The Archies. During an appearance on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers podcast, Zoya took accountability for the backlash, emphasizing that it was her “responsibility” to guide the actors and expressing regret for the criticism they endured.

The Archies introduced three star kids to the world of acting: Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson), Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi’s younger daughter). Following the film’s release in 2023, all three faced significant online criticism. When asked if the audience tends to be overly critical of newcomers, Zoya responded, “I think the audience is harsh with certain newcomers, not with all newcomers.”

Reflecting on the situation, Zoya expressed empathy for her cast and acknowledged her role in their journey. “I felt bad because they trusted me. I auditioned them, chose them, assigned roles, and they agreed. I trained them, directed them, and approved their takes. So, it’s on me. They did what I asked. Seeing them get bullied was unpleasant. It’s my responsibility,” she said.

Earlier this month, Khushi Kapoor also shared her perspective in an interview with The Indian Express, suggesting that some aspects of the film’s post-production could have been handled differently. “Marketing-wise, it should have been clearer that the film was meant for a younger audience. I wouldn’t change much, as the film resonated most with viewers under 16. Not everything needs to cater to everyone,” she explained.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies also featured Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. The film premiered on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

The Archies was a coming-of-age musical set in the fictional town of Riverdale, reimagined with an Indian twist. The story followed a group of teenagers—Archie (Agastya Nanda), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica (Suhana Khan), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), and others—as they navigated friendship, love, and social change. When their beloved hangout, Green Park, faced demolition to make way for a commercial project, the group banded together to save it, discovering the power of unity and youth activism. With vibrant visuals, nostalgic comic book references, and a catchy soundtrack, The Archies captured the essence of adolescence while addressing themes of identity, privilege, and community.