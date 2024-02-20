12th Fail: Baramulla Re-Opens A Theatre Which Was Shut For 33 Years For Vikrant Massey Film

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest directorial venture, 12th Fail, was released last year. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in lead roles. The film became one of the most talked about releases of 2023 and was not only lauded by the critics but also by the audience. Now, the film has another feather to add to its cap.

12th Fail arrived as a monumental turn in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir where ‘JADOOZ’ Cinema in the city reopened for the public after 33 years with the screening of the Vikrant Massey film. Lieutenant Governor Baramulla Minga Sherpa formally re-opened while 12th Fail is the first film to be released in the theaters.

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’ has arrived as a film that went on to leave its impact on the minds of the audience with its captivating and encouraging story. The film has been receiving immense love from all across and also has an IMDb rating of 9.2 out of 10.

Earlier Kareena Kapoor took to her social handle and lauded Vikrant Massey. She went on to call him ‘A Legend’. Kareena Kapoor wrote on her Instagram, “12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar and the entire cast and crew… Legends.” Kareena dropped a couple of heart emojis at the end of the text. Vikrant Massey couldn’t contain his happiness and replied, “Bas, ab main retire ho sakta hoon (Now, I can take my retirement)!!! Thank you so so much Ma’am! You have no idea what this means to me.”

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and many more have praised the film. Karan Johar mentioned that he was crying when he saw the film. Even Vijay Varma had revealed that he cried while watching the film.