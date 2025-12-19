14‑Year Age Gap With 39-Year-Old Doug Chabbott

Sofia Vergara has officially confirmed her new relationship with American businessman Douglas (Doug) Chabbott, putting an end to months of speculation. The 53‑year‑old actress shared a romantic photo with Chabbott on Instagram, captioned “Te amo,” making her relationship public for the first time. (Image: Instagram)

Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, best known for her role as Gloria in Modern Family and her recent performance in Griselda, has always been in the spotlight for her personal life. Following her high‑profile separation from Joe Manganiello in 2023, Vergara kept her private affairs away from the media. However, her latest announcement marks a fresh beginning, as she embraces a new relationship with Doug Chabbott. (Image: Instagram)

Doug Chabbott, 39, is a U.S. businessman and currently serves as Vice President at Dasan Inc., a company specializing in luxury jewellery and high‑end design. Unlike Vergara, Chabbott has maintained a relatively private profile, appearing mostly in business and philanthropic circles. His background in luxury design adds an intriguing dimension to the pairing, as both share an appreciation for style and elegance. (Image: X)

Rumors about Vergara and Chabbott began circulating in mid‑2025 after several public sightings, including events in Pasadena and birthday celebrations abroad. The speculation gained momentum as the two were repeatedly photographed together. On December 17, 2025, Vergara ended the speculation by posting a heartfelt photo with Chabbott at a restaurant, accompanied by the words “Te amo.” The post immediately went viral, confirming their romance. (Image: X)

Vergara’s career spans decades, from her early days as a Colombian model and TV host to becoming one of the highest‑paid actresses in Hollywood. Her role in Modern Family earned her international fame, while her recent Netflix series Griselda showcased her dramatic range. Beyond acting, Vergara is also a successful entrepreneur, with ventures in fashion and beauty. (Image: X)

Vergara’s relationship with Chabbott is significant not only because of her celebrity status but also because it reflects her resilience and openness to new beginnings. After a very public marriage and divorce, her choice to share this romance openly signals confidence and happiness. Fans have responded warmly, celebrating her decision to embrace love again. (Image: X)