15 Minutes In, The Bloody Chaos Begins — This 7.3-Rated Thriller Will Chill You To The Bone

The terror hits almost immediately — just 15 minutes in, Vash Level 2 will have you gripping the edge of your seat. Every scene drips with suspense, and the psychological twists will keep your heart racing.

Already a sensation on OTT platforms, this thriller’s mind-blowing climax ensures you won’t be able to look away, and with a tight runtime under two hours, it’s a rollercoaster of fear and adrenaline from start to finish.

A Terrifying Sequel: Vash Level 2 is a Gujarati psychological horror thriller written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, released in 2025. The story picks up around twelve years after the events of the first film, Vash.

The protagonist, Atharva (Hitu Kanodia), once again confronts the evil spirit that possessed his daughter, Arya. Though he saved her, Arya remains in a distorted state, unable to walk or hear, and only able to smile while sitting in a wheelchair.

The plot then shifts to a school where students start behaving strangely. The situation escalates rapidly: some girls jump from the school roof, while others go on killing sprees across the streets.

Both the school authorities and police are baffled by the sudden wave of chaos.

Realising the gravity of the situation, Atharva rushes to the school, warning that the students have been possessed. From this point, the thriller intensifies and the horror doubles.

The film Vash Level 2 features Janaki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in lead roles. Since its release on Netflix, it has become one of the top trending films, currently ranking third in India.

Vash Level 2 trails South star Dhanush’sIdli Kadaiat number one and Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG at number two.