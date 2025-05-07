19:29: Rohit Sharma follows the footsteps of MS Dhoni | Cricket News

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

In a remarkable coincidence that has stirred the sentiments of Indian cricket fans, both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements at the exact same time—19:29 IST. The uncanny symmetry doesn’t end there. Both legends played their final home Test at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and wrapped up their red-ball careers with a last appearance in Melbourne.Rohit Sharma, 38, announced his retirement from Test cricket via Instagram on Wednesday evening. “It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years,” he wrote. This comes on the heels of a TOI report suggesting that Rohit was not a guaranteed pick for the upcoming Test series in England, with the BCCI eyeing a new leadership direction.The timing, 19:29, instantly drew parallels with Dhoni’s own quiet exit from International cricket in 2020. Then, too, Dhoni’s retirement statement was issued at 19:29.

Rohit's Test career ends with 4301 runs in 67 matches, including 12 centuries, and a captaincy record of 9 wins in 14 Tests. While he struggled for form in the recent Border-Gavaskar series, even dropping himself for Gill in Sydney, his overall leadership impact was undeniable.

However, the 38-year-old, who led India to the Champions Trophy triumph, maintained he will continue to play ODI cricket.From Wankhede to Melbourne, and from 19:29 to 19:29, Indian cricket once again bows out a leader with poise, dignity and perfect timing.