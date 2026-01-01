2025 KBS Drama Awards: Ok Taecyeon-Seohyun, Lee Jun Young-Jung Eunji Win Big | See Full List | Korean News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 01:51 IST

2025 KBS Drama Awards winners list: Ok Taecyeon, Seohyun, Lee Jun Young, Jung Eunji shine as For Eagle Brothers takes home the Daesang.

Seohyun and Taecyeon win ‘Best Couple’ at the 2025 KBS Drama Awards. [Courtesy: KBS]

The 2025 KBS Drama Awards brought the year’s K-drama celebrations to a poignant and celebratory close on December 31. Held at KBS Hall in Yeouido-dong, Seoul, the ceremony was presented by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and hosted by former announcer Jang Sung Kyu along with actors Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min.

The evening honoured outstanding performances across miniseries, daily dramas and long-form projects, with popular on-screen couples emerging as major highlights. Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun, as well as Lee Jun Young and Jung Eunji, were among the biggest winners of the night, taking home Best Couple awards for their widely loved dramas.

This year’s awards ceremony carried an emotional undertone as winners and presenters paid tribute to veteran actor Lee Soon Jae, who passed away last month. Several recipients acknowledged his immense contribution to Korean television, remembering his legacy with heartfelt words.

The most moving moment of the night came when For Eagle Brothers co-stars Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won were announced as joint recipients of the Daesang (Grand Prize). Both actors were visibly emotional as they reflected on Lee Soon Jae, who had made history at the previous KBS Drama Awards as the oldest Daesang winner. Their win marked a major milestone for the drama, which dominated multiple categories throughout the evening.

Complete list of 2025 KBS Drama Awards winners

Best New Actor

Lee Seok Gi fo For Eagle Brothers

Park Jung Yeon for Splendid Days

Shin Geul Gi for For Eagle Brothers

Best Couple

Lee Jun Young and Jung Eunji for Pump Up the Healthy Love

Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun for The First Night with the Duke

Jung Il Woo and Jung In Sun for Splendid Days

Hyun Woo and Ha Seungri for Marie and Her Three Daddies

Yoon Park and Lee Beom for For Eagle Brothers

Kim Young Kwang and Lee Young Ae for Walking on Thin Ice

Popularity Award

Lee Jun Young for Pump Up the Healthy Love

Jung Eunji for Pump Up the Healthy Love

Short Drama Award

Yang Dae Hyuk for Love Track – Love’s Grace Period

Kim Ah Young for Love Track – Love Hotel

Male Excellence Award – Miniseries:

Lee Jun Young for Pump Up the Healthy Love and Ok Taecyeon for The First Night with the Duke

Female Excellence Award – Miniseries:

Seohyun for The First Night with the Duke and Jung Zi So for Who Is She

Female Excellence Award – Daily Drama:

Ham Eun Jung for Queen’s House

Male Excellence Award – Daily Drama:

Park Sang Myun for Good Luck and Park Yoon Jae for Queen’s House

Female Excellence Award – Long-form Drama:

Yoo In Young for Splendid Days and Jung In Sun for Splendid Days

Male Excellence Award – Long-form Drama:

Jung Il Woo for Splendid Days and Yoon Park (or Yoon Bak) for For Eagle Brothers

Best Actress (Top Excellence):

Lee Young Ae for Walking on Thin Ice and Lee Tae Ran for Splendid Days

Best Actor (Top Excellence):

Kim Young Kwang for Walking on Thin Ice

Writer Award:

Producer Choi Sung Yeol accepted in place of For Eagle Brothers writer Koo Hyun Sook

Best Young Actors:

Kim Gun Woo for Cinderella Game and Kim Si A for Walking on Thin Ice

Best Supporting Actor:

Kim Dong Wan for For Eagle Brothers

Best Supporting Actress:

Park Joon Geum for For Eagle Brothers

Best Writer:

Goo Hyun Sook for For Eagle Brothers

Who won the 2025 KBS Drama Awards Daesang / Grand Prize?

Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won for For Eagle Brothers

Location : Seoul, South Korea

First Published: January 02, 2026, 01:51 IST

News movies korean 2025 KBS Drama Awards: Ok Taecyeon-Seohyun, Lee Jun Young-Jung Eunji Win Big | See Full List