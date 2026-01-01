2025 KBS Drama Awards: Ok Taecyeon-Seohyun, Lee Jun Young-Jung Eunji Win Big | See Full List | Korean News

Last Updated:
The 2025 KBS Drama Awards brought the year’s K-drama celebrations to a poignant and celebratory close on December 31. Held at KBS Hall in Yeouido-dong, Seoul, the ceremony was presented by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and hosted by former announcer Jang Sung Kyu along with actors Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min.
The evening honoured outstanding performances across miniseries, daily dramas and long-form projects, with popular on-screen couples emerging as major highlights. Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun, as well as Lee Jun Young and Jung Eunji, were among the biggest winners of the night, taking home Best Couple awards for their widely loved dramas.
This year’s awards ceremony carried an emotional undertone as winners and presenters paid tribute to veteran actor Lee Soon Jae, who passed away last month. Several recipients acknowledged his immense contribution to Korean television, remembering his legacy with heartfelt words.
The most moving moment of the night came when For Eagle Brothers co-stars Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won were announced as joint recipients of the Daesang (Grand Prize). Both actors were visibly emotional as they reflected on Lee Soon Jae, who had made history at the previous KBS Drama Awards as the oldest Daesang winner. Their win marked a major milestone for the drama, which dominated multiple categories throughout the evening.
Complete list of 2025 KBS Drama Awards winners
Best New Actor
Lee Seok Gi fo For Eagle Brothers
Park Jung Yeon for Splendid Days
Shin Geul Gi for For Eagle Brothers
Best Couple
Lee Jun Young and Jung Eunji for Pump Up the Healthy Love
Ok Taecyeon and Seohyun for The First Night with the Duke
Jung Il Woo and Jung In Sun for Splendid Days
Hyun Woo and Ha Seungri for Marie and Her Three Daddies
Yoon Park and Lee Beom for For Eagle Brothers
Kim Young Kwang and Lee Young Ae for Walking on Thin Ice
Popularity Award
Lee Jun Young for Pump Up the Healthy Love
Jung Eunji for Pump Up the Healthy Love
Short Drama Award
Yang Dae Hyuk for Love Track – Love’s Grace Period
Kim Ah Young for Love Track – Love Hotel
Male Excellence Award – Miniseries:
Lee Jun Young for Pump Up the Healthy Love and Ok Taecyeon for The First Night with the Duke
Female Excellence Award – Miniseries:
Seohyun for The First Night with the Duke and Jung Zi So for Who Is She
Female Excellence Award – Daily Drama:
Ham Eun Jung for Queen’s House
Male Excellence Award – Daily Drama:
Park Sang Myun for Good Luck and Park Yoon Jae for Queen’s House
Female Excellence Award – Long-form Drama:
Yoo In Young for Splendid Days and Jung In Sun for Splendid Days
Male Excellence Award – Long-form Drama:
Jung Il Woo for Splendid Days and Yoon Park (or Yoon Bak) for For Eagle Brothers
Best Actress (Top Excellence):
Lee Young Ae for Walking on Thin Ice and Lee Tae Ran for Splendid Days
Best Actor (Top Excellence):
Kim Young Kwang for Walking on Thin Ice
Writer Award:
Producer Choi Sung Yeol accepted in place of For Eagle Brothers writer Koo Hyun Sook
Best Young Actors:
Kim Gun Woo for Cinderella Game and Kim Si A for Walking on Thin Ice
Best Supporting Actor:
Kim Dong Wan for For Eagle Brothers
Best Supporting Actress:
Park Joon Geum for For Eagle Brothers
Best Writer:
Goo Hyun Sook for For Eagle Brothers
Who won the 2025 KBS Drama Awards Daesang / Grand Prize?
Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won for For Eagle Brothers
