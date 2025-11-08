2026 Grammys Nominations: Yungblud Says ‘So Lucky to Do This’ While Cardi B Calls It A Dream | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 19:21 IST

The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2026 Grammys on November 7, leaving artists jumping with excitement. From heartfelt videos to all-caps joy, the stars are already flooding social media with moments of gratitude and disbelief upon their dreams coming true. Here is the list of stars’ reactions to their latest honour.

From tears of joy to complete enthusiasm, these reactions are proof of their immense hard work and dedication. Rapper and singer Tyler, The Creator, shared a screengrab of the series of texts he received about earning five nominations in a post on his Instagram Stories post.

Cardi B, Kelsea Ballerini, And Lainey Wilson Express Their Gratitude

On her Instagram Stories, Cardi B shared a post revealing she has been nominated for Best Rap Performance. She captioned it, “All I had was 16 dollars and a dream.”

On her Instagram Stories, Kelsea Ballerini reposted a video revealing her nominations by the Recording Academy. Alongside this, she wrote: “OH. MY. GOODNESS. PATTERNS IS NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY!!!!!!”

She also shared a video revealing, “I made Patterns with four women that I just love and respect so much… to have a woman-made record full of big feelings and being vulnerable… be nominated for Contemporary Country Album of the Year is so sick.”

Lainey Wilson, who bagged three nominations, was seen inside a private plane. Sharing her video on her Instagram stories, she said, “Grammys we comin’ for ya!” adding in the caption of the clip, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Other Celebrities Who Shared Their Excitement For The Grammy 2026 Nominations

In an Instagram post, Jason Isbell expressed his joy, writing, “Grammy noms! Thank you @recordingacademy and congrats to all the buddies.”

Yungblud, who earned three nominations for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album, said, “MY FIRST 3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS!!! They’ve nominated ‘ZOMBIE’ for best rock song, ‘IDOLS’ for best rock album, and ‘CHANGES at Villa Park’ for best rock performance.”

He added, “I’m with my best friends watching the nominations on a laptop an hour before I go on stage. I’m so lucky to do this. This community and this genre means everything to me. Thank you all. Thank you @recordingacademy.”

Kehlani shared screenshots of the nominations on an Instagram post and wrote, “BY THE GRACE OF GOD. (Palms Up Together emoji) RNB!!!!!!!!!”

Laufey, who was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, shared, “A matter of time is a Grammy-nominated album!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you. I love you!! @recordingacademy.”

Teyana Taylor reposted an update announcing her Best R&B Album nomination on her Instagram Stories and captioned it with happy tear emojis.

Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro, who was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album, posted heart hands emoji and a blue heart emoji on his Instagram Stories with the update.

Shaboozey shared a black-and-white photo of himself shielding his real expression after receiving nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best Country Song. He captioned it as “Woke up to 3 Grammy nominations!”

Kendrick Lamar topped the 2026 Grammy nominations with nine impressive nods. Following him closely, Lady Gaga, producer Cirkut, and Jack Antonoff each received seven nominations. Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, and Sabrina Carpenter were also recognised with six nominations. On the other hand, Doechii, SZA, and Tyler bagged five nominations.

