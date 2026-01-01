3 ‘Controversial’ Films That Faced Ban Calls, Yet 2 Emerged As Massive Blockbusters

In an industry where music often determines a film’s fate, a handful of Bollywood songs have, over the decades, walked a fine line between popularity and controversy. So much so that, at their peak, they were banned by state broadcasters such as All India Radio and Vividh Bharati, even as the films they belonged to stormed the box office. Across a span of 12 years, three films – Vidhaata (1982), Khalnayak (1993) and Raja Babu (1994) – found themselves at the centre of cultural debate after a song from each was accused of carrying double meanings or being “obscene”. Yet, all three titles went on to become commercial triumphs, proving that public outrage and public taste do not always align. (News18 Hindi)

Released on December 3, 1982, Subhash Ghai's Vidhaata brought together stalwarts including Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar, alongside a young Sanjay Dutt. The film, produced by Gulshan Rai, was initially conceived with Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan before being reworked into its final form.

With music by Kalyanji-Anandji and lyrics by Anand Bakshi, Vidhaata featured five songs, two of which became instant hits. One of them, the folk-inspired 'Saat Saheliyan Khadi Khadi', drew sharp criticism and was banned by All India Radio for allegedly objectionable content. The controversy, however, did little to dent the film's prospects. Shot largely in Agra, Vidhaata went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1982, earning an estimated Rs 8 crore and winning Shammi Kapoor a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

A decade later, Subhash Ghai returned to cinema screens with Khalnayak, this time starring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff. Released on August 6, 1993, the film's soundtrack by Laxmikant–Pyarelal became a cultural phenomenon, selling an estimated 10 million cassettes in its first week.

At the heart of the frenzy was 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai', sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun. The song triggered widespread debate over suggestive lyrics and was briefly banned on state radio. Despite the restrictions, and amid parallel calls to ban the film after Sanjay Dutt's name surfaced in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, Khalnayak performed strongly, ranking among the year's top-grossing films with collections reported at around Rs 21 crore. The song itself went on to win Filmfare honours, while remaining one of the most discussed, and divisive, Bollywood tracks of the 1990s.

The third film in this trio, David Dhawan's Raja Babu, hit theatres on January 21, 1994. Starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the film leaned heavily into Dhawan's trademark blend of humour and mass entertainment. Its soundtrack, composed by Anand–Milind, featured the track 'Sarkai Lo Khatiya Jada Lage', a number adapted from folk tradition.