মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
5 Bollywood Couples Who Visited Temple And Took Blessings After Their Secret Wedding

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৩ ১২:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 11:39 IST

Celebrity marriages are yet another thing that is difficult to hide from the media and fans.

Celebrity marriages are yet another thing that is difficult to hide from the media and fans.

From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, 5 Bollywood celebrity couples visited temples and took blessings after their intimate wedding.

With Bollywood and the entertainment industry constantly under media scrutiny, it is difficult for celebrities to always keep their lives private. Close sources frequently reveal intimate relationships, no matter how hard the involved parties try to conceal them. While some celebrities are fine with being open about their love affairs, others prefer to keep it subtle and quiet.

Celebrity marriages are yet another thing that is difficult to hide from the media and fans. Some well-known celebrities, on the other hand, have had a low-key wedding away from the paparazzi and it seems like it has become a trend now. But one thing we must have all noticed is that once celebrities get married, they visit temples to seek blessings from God.

Recently, newly married couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to seek blessings for their marital life.

Before this, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 in a private ceremony attended by only their closest family and friends. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary with an auspicious start to the day. The couple was spotted at the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, seeking blessings at the Balaji and Padmavati Temples.

Actress Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar also shared images from the famous Baglamukhi Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh after their wedding. In the photos, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar were seen dressed in traditional Indian attire and seeking blessings at the temple.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27, 2022, as per Malayalam and Bengali traditions. On the occasion of their first marriage anniversary this year, they went to a temple, and Mouni shared photos from their visit.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s photos from their recent visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai went viral. Many fan pages dedicated to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal documented the star couple’s temple visit. They were joined by Vicky’s mother, Veena Kaushal.

