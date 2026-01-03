শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

5 Unknown Facts About Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon | Bollywood News

  শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon had been rumoured to be dating since 2023, when they were seen together on dates and at family events.

Nupur Sanon announced her engagement on social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, is engaged. Nupur took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing gorgeous photos of a big diamond ring as her long-time lover, Stebin Ben, knelt down on one knee and proposed. In the first image, Stebin is proposing to Nupur.

The background features posters that read, “Will you marry me?” Nupur showed off her enormous diamond ring in the second photo. In another photo, Kriti is seen hugging Nupur and Stebin tightly. In the caption, Nupur wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.”

Here are few facts about Nupur Sanon —

Nupur Sanon worked as a management trainee at Delhi Duty-Free before moving into the entertainment sector. Many of you are unaware that Nupur can speak German. This is interesting to know.

She supposedly sang her first song, ‘Bekarar karke’, on YouTube in 2005. Nupur received a lot of acclaim for it. Later on, she sang Teri Galiyaan which was a great hit on YouTube.

Most people are unaware that, in addition to singing and acting, Nupur Sanon has appeared in advertising for the brand Bata alongside her sister Kriti Sanon.

Nupur Sanon, the younger sister of actress Kriti Sanon, is a singer and actress renowned for music videos such as Filhall and Filhaal 2 starring Akshay Kumar.

Her web series debut was with Pop Kaun!, and also worked in the Telugu film Tiger Nageswara Rao.

According to a recent report, the couple will marry in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, attended exclusively by family and close friends. “Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and close friends than a large industry gathering,” the source told HTCity.

Stebin Ben and Nupur had been rumoured to be dating since 2023, when they were seen together on dates and at family events. Stebin has also been spotted on Kriti’s social media posts and stories.

First Published:

January 03, 2026, 18:39 IST

