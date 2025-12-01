6 Bigg Boss Contestants Who Faced Eviction Due To Physical Violence

Umar Riaz: In Bigg Boss 15, Riaz was thrown out of the house for physically attacking Pratik Sehajpal during the task. (Image: Instagram)

Madhurima Tuli: She got violent in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She hit her ex-boyfriend Vishal Singh with a frying pan out of anger. Hence, she had to leave the house. (Image: Instagram)

Swami Om: He threw urine at Rohan Mehra and Bani Judge during a task. His actions were highly criticised and he was immediately kicked out of the house. (Image: Instagram)

Ajaz Khan: He entered Bigg Boss 8 – Halla Bol as a challenger. He nabbed Ali Quli Mirza’s neck in the house and attacked him physically. He was ousted from the show. (Image: Instagram)

Kamaal R Khan: In Bigg Boss 3, he launched a water bottle at Rohit Verma, but it eventually hit Shamita Shetty. He was thrown out of the house for the violent act. (Image: Instagram)