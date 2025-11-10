7 Ajay Devgn Rom-Coms That Are An Absolute Must-Watch

Ajay has delivered several memorable rom-coms over the years. Here are seven of his must-watch romantic comedies that guarantee smiles, laughter, and a dose of nostalgia.

Ishq (1997): A vibrant 90s rom-com with Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla. Full of comedy, action, and romance, it’s about two couples whose love faces hilarious challenges from their wealthy families. (Image: IMDb)

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998): Ajay Devgn and Kajol star in this charming romantic comedy about love, misunderstandings, and fate. Their chemistry shines as they navigate quirky family dynamics and comedic situations, making it a sweet, entertaining film perfect for rom-com lovers. (Image: IMDb)

De De Pyaar De (2019): A contemporary rom-com where middle-aged Ajay Devgn falls for a younger woman, creating chaos when families meet. Lighthearted, funny, and relatable, it’s about love across generations, awkward situations, and the humour in modern relationships. (Image: IMDb)

Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? (2010): Ajay Devgn plays the intrusive guest in this comedy of errors. The story revolves around a family struggling with a never-leaving visitor, blending romance, humour, and quirky domestic chaos. Perfect for light-hearted, family-friendly entertainment. (Image: IMDb)

Son Of Sardaar (2012): An action-comedy with Ajay Devgn in a rom-com track alongside Sonakshi Sinha. While full of action, its humorous romantic moments and family antics make it a masala entertainer with rom-com charm embedded in the chaos. (Image: IMDb)

All The Best: Fun Begins (2009): An ensemble comedy with Ajay Devgn leading, featuring mistaken identities, misunderstandings, and romantic entanglements. Light, fun, and chaotic, it blends slapstick humour with love stories, perfect for a casual, laugh-filled watch. (Image: IMDb)