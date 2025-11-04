7 Courtroom Dramas Inspired By Real Life Events

Haq: Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, the film is inspired by the Shah Bano Case. It was a legal battle that became a landmark and reshaped the debate over women’s right and secularism in India. The film revisits the story of a Muslim woman, Shah Bano, who moved to Supreme Court in the late 70’s after her husband, a famous advocate from Indore, Mohammed Ahmad Khan, abandoned her and their five children. The film will release on November 7. (Image: Instagram)

Shahid: Directed by Hanshal Mehta and starring Rajkummar Rao, the film is a powerful courtroom drama inspired by the real-life story of lawyer and human right activist Shahid Azmi. The film traces Shahid’s journey from being wrongfully imprisoned under terrorism charges to becoming a fearless defender of those falsely accused of similar cases. (Image: IMDb)

Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film drew inspiration from the 2011 land acquisition protests in Uttar Pradesh. It narrates the story of a farmer, who is deceived into giving up his land to ruthless corporate firm, leading to tragic consequences. (Image: Instagram)

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian mother who fought a legal battle against the Norwegian child welfare services. The film stars Rani Mukherji as Debika Chatterjee, whose children are taken away by authorities after being accused of improper training. The actress won National Film Awards for her compelling performance. (Image: IMDb)

No One Killed Jessica: A gripping courtroom drama inspired by the real-life Jessica Lal murder case that shook the nation in 1999. It stars Rani Mukherji as a fierce journalist and Vidya Balan as Sabrina, Jessica’s sister, who tirelessly fights for justice after her sister is shot dead by a politician’s son. (Image: Instagram)

Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai: This film is inspired by the real life Asaram Bapu rape case. It features Manoj Bajpayee as lawyer P.C. Solanki, who takes on the powerful godman accused of sexually assaulting a minor. It showcases the courage of one man who stands firm against power and influence. (Image: Instagram)