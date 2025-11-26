7 Dhanush Films To Watch Ahead Of Tere Ishq Mein

Asuran: Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film tells the story of a peasant who wages war against oppression. Dhanush won National Award for his performance in this film. (Image: IMDb)

Raanjhanaa: This film marks Dhanush’s Bollywood debut. The film narrates a tragic love story of Zoya and Kundan. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush, Abhay Deol and Swara Bhaskar in lead roles. (Image: IMDb)

Vaathi: A bilingual period drama featuring Dhanush, Samyuktha, and Hareesh Peradi, centered on a teacher’s fight against private lobbies to ensure free education for underprivileged children. (Image: IMDb)

Karan: It shares thematic similarities with Asuran, featuring Dhanush as a brave village youth who confronts a ruthless police officer to defend the rights of his marginalized community. (Image: IMDb)

Maari: In this film, Dhanush portrays Maari, a rowdy anti-hero who stirs trouble in his neighborhood but ultimately battles a greater evil. (Image: IMDb)

Aadukalam: It features Dhanush, Taapsee Pannu, Kishore, V.I.S. Jayapalan, Naren, and Murugadoss in lead roles. It tells the story of a rift between two champion rooster trainers. The film received widespread acclaim and won numerous awards upon its release. (Image: IMDb)