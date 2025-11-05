7 Gripping Crime Dramas Inspired By True Events You Can Stream Right Now

Delhi Crime (Netflix): Delhi Crime, one of India’s most acclaimed web series, draws from real events that shook the nation. Season 1 follows the Delhi Police’s investigation into the 2012 Nirbhaya case, portraying their relentless quest for justice amid outrage and scrutiny. Season 2 delves into the Kachcha Baniyan gang murders, highlighting the struggles of policing a megacity. With gripping realism and stellar performances, the series made history by winning India’s first International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. The third season will release on November 13. (Image: IMDb)

House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Netflix): This gripping docu-series delves into the 2018 Burari deaths, where 11 members of a Delhi family were found dead under eerie circumstances. Featuring interviews with journalists, investigators, and relatives, it unravels the mystery behind the tragedy. Beyond the crime, it examines themes of faith, mental health, and the hidden pressures within families that can lead to devastating consequences. (Image: IMDb)

Dancing On The Grave (Amazon Prime Video): This true crime docu-series explores the 1990s murder of Bengaluru heiress Shakereh Khaleeli. What starts as the story of a glamorous socialite unravels into betrayal, obsession, and a shocking crime that stunned India. With the interviews, archival footage, and dramatic recreations, Dancing on the Grave reveals how a seemingly perfect life ended tragically in one of the country’s most chilling true crime cases. (Image: IMDb)

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Netflix): Set in Bengaluru, this true crime docu-series goes behind the scenes with the city’s police as they tackle real murder cases. Filmed in a raw, fly-on-the-wall style, it captures tense moments, emotional strain, and relentless pressure. Beyond the crimes, it highlights the human side of both investigators and victims, making it a gripping watch for true crime enthusiasts. (Image: IMDb)

Manvat Murders (SonyLIV): A Marathi true crime thriller based on Ramakant S. Kulkarni’s memoir Footprints on the Sand of Crime. Set in the 1970s in rural Maharashtra, the series follows a string of brutal murders of girls and women, shrouded in superstition and occult beliefs. CID officer Ramakant Kulkarni (Ashutosh Gowariker) is sent to investigate. The show blends crime, socio-economic issues, and the pressures of law enforcement, exploring how fear, black magic, and ritual sacrifice complicate the search for truth. (Image: IMDb)

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth (Netflix): This docu-series delves into the sensational Sheena Bora murder case that captivated India in 2015. Focusing on former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, it uncovers shocking allegations of murder, cover-ups, and family secrets. Through exclusive interviews, news footage, and courtroom insights, the series immerses viewers in one of India’s most high-profile true crime cases, raising as many questions as it seeks to answer. (Image: IMDb)