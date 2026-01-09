7 Iconic Dance Choreographies By Her

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se): It still remains one of the classic go-to dance floor favourite for millions. Featuring Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan, the dance number earned widespread praise for its iconic moves performed on top of the train. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar): The song marked Farah Khan’s breakthrough as a lead choreographer. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Ek Pal Ka Jeena (Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai): The air pump move choreographed by Farah Khan remains iconic till today. It is also one the first songs where audiences witnessed the magic of Hrithik Roshan’s moves on a bigger screen. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Pretty Woman (Kal Ho Naa Ho): A fun, retro-inspired number that mixed Broadway charm with Bollywood energy, showcasing Farah Khan’s versatility. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Deewangi Deewangi (Om Shanti Om): It features most glorious cast ensemble of all time. With over 30 actors in one single song, Farah Khan’s skills as choreographer and as a director stunned the Indian audience. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)

Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan): It is one of the most celebrated item dance numbers of all time. Khan’s choreography along with Katrina Kaif’s performance made those fiery steps admirable to the audience. (Image: YouTube/Screengrab)