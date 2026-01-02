শুক্রবার, ০২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
7 Must-Watch Films And Shows On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Dharmendra’s Final Film Opens At Rs 7 Cr Amid Dhurandhar Storm | Bollywood News ‘This is how greatness is built’: Former India cricketer backs Shubman Gill to follow Virat Kohli’s path | Cricket News ‘Play like Pujara and Rahane’: Ex-India batter’s old-school advice amid Test batting chaos | Cricket News Abhishek Malhan Upset Over Engagement Rumours With Jiyaa Shankar: ‘Stop Linking My Name’ | Bollywood News 2025 KBS Drama Awards: Ok Taecyeon-Seohyun, Lee Jun Young-Jung Eunji Win Big | See Full List | Korean News Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande Tops OTT Charts, Beats Stranger Things 5 In Viewership | Web-series News Dhurandhar Box Office Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Stays Strong In Double Digits, Earns Rs 15.75 Cr | Bollywood News নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ খুনিদের বিচার না হলে সরকারের জন্য তা হবে চরম লজ্জা
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

7 Must-Watch Films And Shows On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
7 Must-Watch Films And Shows On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Dharmendra’s Final Film Opens At Rs 7 Cr Amid Dhurandhar Storm | Bollywood News

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Dharmendra’s Final Film Opens At Rs 7 Cr Amid Dhurandhar Storm | Bollywood News

Abhishek Malhan Upset Over Engagement Rumours With Jiyaa Shankar: ‘Stop Linking My Name’ | Bollywood News

Abhishek Malhan Upset Over Engagement Rumours With Jiyaa Shankar: ‘Stop Linking My Name’ | Bollywood News

2025 KBS Drama Awards: Ok Taecyeon-Seohyun, Lee Jun Young-Jung Eunji Win Big | See Full List | Korean News

2025 KBS Drama Awards: Ok Taecyeon-Seohyun, Lee Jun Young-Jung Eunji Win Big | See Full List | Korean News

Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande Tops OTT Charts, Beats Stranger Things 5 In Viewership | Web-series News

Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande Tops OTT Charts, Beats Stranger Things 5 In Viewership | Web-series News

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Stays Strong In Double Digits, Earns Rs 15.75 Cr | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Stays Strong In Double Digits, Earns Rs 15.75 Cr | Bollywood News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST