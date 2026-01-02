7 Must-Watch Films And Shows On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Freedom At Midnight

Where To Watch: SonyLiv

Release Date: January 9, 2026

This gripping historical thriller explores the partition of India and Pakistan, diving deep into the political and religious tensions that drove the divide. It also highlights the devastating consequences faced by the millions affected by the separation. (Image: IMDb)

The Night Manager, Season 2

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: January 11, 2026

A highly acclaimed British spy thriller returns with a new season on Prime Video. The series follows Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), a former British soldier and night manager of a luxury hotel, who is recruited by an intelligence officer to infiltrate the inner circle of a covert arms dealer. (Image: IMDb)

Bridgerton, Season 4

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 29, 2026

This romantic drama centers on the bohemian artist Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), who becomes captivated by a mysterious woman in silver at a masquerade ball. Sophie Baek, portrayed by Yerin Ha, is a resourceful maid with a troubled past and a secret noble heritage. (Image: IMDb)

MasterChef India, Season 9

Where To Watch: SonyLiv

Release Date: January 5, 2026

The popular cooking battle returns with a new season, featuring the beloved judges—Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Chef Ranveer Brar. Together, they mentor contestants, encouraging them to showcase their unique skills and creativity through a series of culinary challenges. (Image: IMDb)

Land Of Sin

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 2, 2026

This Swedish crime thriller follows the murder of a teenager, Silas, whose body is found at a farmhouse on the Bjare Peninsula. Two mismatched investigators, Dani and Malik, are assigned to unravel the mystery, uncovering a violent family feud while dealing with mounting pressure from the family patriarch. (Image: IMDb)

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web

Where To Watch: Netflix

Release Date: January 14, 2026

The Indian crime thriller series, directed by Neeraj Pandey, stars Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, a sharp customs officer battling international smuggling rings at airports. The show delves into the world of hidden luxury goods and powerful syndicates operating under the radar. (Image: IMDb)