7 Must-Watch Films To Watch On OTT

Khufiya (Netflix): The film marks Vishal Bharadwaj’s OTT debut. Tabu shines as Krishna Mehra, a RAW agent juggling duty, deception, and heartbreak. The film is based on Amar Bhusan’s novel, Escape To Nowhere. It dives into the murky world of espionage, where loyalty and betrayal often overlap. Khufiya also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. (Image: IMDb)

Haider (Netflix): Another classic by Vishal Bharadwaj and one of Tabu’s most powerful performance. Haider reimagines Shakespeare’s Hamlet against the conflict-torn backdrop of Kashmir. It narrates the story of a young man who returns to Jammu and Kashmir seeking closure regarding his father’s disappearance. Tabu plays the role of the protagonist’s mother. Her haunting portrayal steals the show. (Image: IMDb)

Maachis (Amazon Prime Video): The actress delivered a poignant performance as Veeran, a woman caught in the crossfire of love, loss, and rebellion. Her restrained and powerful portrayal added emotional weight to the political drama. A ahead of its time film, Maachis explores the youth’s disillusionment during the insurgency period in Punjab. (Image: IMDb)

Golmaal Again (Amazon Prime Video): The film offers a refreshing change for those looking to watch Tabu in lighter roles. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film blends comedy and supernatural fun. The actress plays Anna, a woman who can see ghosts. (Image: IMDb)

Chandni Bar (Amazon Prime Video): The film gave Tabu one of her most defining roles. She also earned National Award for the film. She played the role of Mumtaz, a woman forced into bar dancing to support her family. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film captures Mumbai’s harsh underbelly, highlighting the struggles of survival amid exploitation and crime. (Image: IMDb)

Maqbool (Amazon Prime Video): Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Maqbool is a cinematic gem that adapts Shakespeare’s Macbeth into the Mumbai underworld. Tabu portrays Nimmi, the lady Macbeth-like figure who passion and manipulation push Maqbool towards his tragic fate. (Image: IMDb)