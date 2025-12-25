8 Best Romantic Films Of 2025

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday’s debut film with Aneet Padda, turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The film shows a cute love story which takes an intense turn after the girl starts forgetting with each passing day. (Image: IMDb)

Tere Ishk Mein: Starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, it is one of the most intense love stories in Bollywood. The climax will leave you stunned. (Image: IMDb)

Metro In Dino: Directed by Anurag Basu, the film narrates the bittersweet stories of four urban-dwelling couples intertwine as they navigate the complexities and joys of relationships in modern-day. (Image: IMDb)

Dhadak 2: The film is an intense love story that portrays caste issues in the society. Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. (Image: IMDb)

Aap Jaisa Koi: The Netflix film portrays a beautiful love story between a middle-aged virgin man and a French teacher. It explored several taboos by showing awkward and sweet romance shadowed by patriarchy. (Image: IMDb)

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the film turned out to be a big hit at the box office. When a powerful politician falls for a strong-willed superstar, their passionate romance quickly spirals into a dangerous game of obsession, pride and heartbreak. (Image: IMDb)

Gushtaakh Ishq: A poetic romantic drama starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Nawabuddin seeks to learn shayari poetry from Urdu poet Ajiz. He meets Ajiz’s daughter, sparking romance. They share poetry and tea until misunderstanding drive them apart. (Image: IMDb)