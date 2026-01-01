8 Bollywood Dialogues To Make Your New Year Wishes Unforgettable

Happy New Year 2026: Bollywood has always been a treasure trove of unforgettable lines that pack a punch, inspire, and bring out the best in us. Whether you are looking to inspire, motivate, or simply make your friends smile, these 8 Bollywood dialogues will add a touch of drama and flair to your celebrations!
“Aaj ek hasi aur baant lo, aaj ek dua aur maang lo…” – Kal Ho Naa Ho
A reminder to step into the new year with positivity. (Image: Netflix)
“Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost” – Happy New Year
The future holds incredible things – never let go of hope! (Image: IMDb)
“All is well” – 3 Idiots
Trust the process—right now is good, and the best is on its way! (Image: Pinterest)
“Jo darr gaya, samjho mar gaya” – Sholay
Take on the world with boldness. Fear has no place in your journey! (Image: IMDb)
“Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi” – Anand
Fill your journey with vibrant moments that last a lifetime! (Image: Facebook)
Bade bade shehron mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita” – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Let go of what holds you back, and embrace new beginnings! (Image: Netflix)
“Life mein jitna bhi try karo, kuch na kuch toh chootega hi. Isiliye yahin, isi pal ka mazza lete hain” – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Keep no room for regrets. Just live in the moment and make it count! (Image: Pinterest)
“Kursi ki peti bandh lo…mausam blockbuster hone wala hai” – Pathaan
Here’s to an amazing year ahead – may it shine brighter than ever! (Image: IMDb)