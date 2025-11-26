A Look At 8 Bollywood’s Longest Films Yet

Dhurandhar Part 1 is reported to have a length of approximately 3 hours and 32 minutes. While the official runtime is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be around 3.5 hours. Amid the buzz, here’s a look at Bollywood’s longest films yet.

LOC: Kargil: This is the longest-duration film ever made in Bollywood. It is 4 hours and 15 minutes long. The film is based on the 1999 Kargil War. (Image: IMDb)

Mera Naam Joker: Starring Raj Kapoor and Simi Garewal, this is the second-longest Bollywood film. The 1970 film is 4 hours and 4 minute long. (Image: IMDb)

Sangam: The epic romantic drama is 3 hours and 58 minutes long. It revolves around complex relationships of three childhood friends whose bond of friendship and love are tested by highs and lows of life. (Image: IMDb)

Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India: Aamir Khan starrer is 3 hours 44 minutes long. It is about cricket, patriotism and human rights. (Image: IMDb)

Khatarnaak: The action thriller about crime, revenge and justice is 3 hours and 43 minutes long. (Image: IMDb)

Mohabbatein: The classic Bollywood rom-com is 3 hours 36 minutes. It features an ensemble cast of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, Shamita Shetty and many others. (Image: IMDb)

Salaam-E-Ishq: The multi-starrer romantic drama is about six love stories that explore various phases and challenges of modern relationships and romance. It is 3 hours and 36 minutes long. (Image: IMDb)