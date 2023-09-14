A Page From Park Seo Joon’s Toronto International Film Festival Album

Concrete Utopia, a South Korean film, recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. It is a catastrophe thriller set in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Seoul. The film follows the lives of the survivors who gathered at Hwang Goong Apartments, the only building that has survived the calamity. The narrative depicts the violence that results when people give in to their base inclinations in a crisis. The lead actor, Park Seo Joon, recently dropped a carousel of stills and videos from the ongoing prestigious film festival, showcasing the wholesome time he spent there.

Park Seo Joon took to his Instagram handle and posted a slew of pictures. One of the clips he shared shows him dressed in a solid black suit posing on the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Other pictures show him posing with some media personnel and the big screen during the event. In some stills, the actor is also seen preparing for an interview. He also shared the poster of Concrete Utopia towards the end.

His fans were quite excited as the film was screened at the event and showed their admiration in the comments. One of them wrote, “You looked like you had a great time in Toronto,” while another fan said, “I love you so much!! Thank you for your update. We’ve been waiting for it.” Many praised the actor’s look, saying, “Too hot and so handsome,” “Mr Perfect,” Gorgeaousness.”

Concrete Utopia, which was released on August 9, has become one of South Korea’s top-grossing films. The film is helmed by the award-winning director Um Tae Hwa. The film will be competing in the International Best Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards. The judges who finalised the selection for the Oscars were quoted by Soompi as saying, “We wanted to select a film that feels Korean but is also geared towards the global standard, that strikes a good balance between artistic and mainstream, and that can appeal to the Academy Awards, which is often perceived as conservative.”

Reportedly, every year, only one film from each country can be submitted to the Academy’s International Feature Film category. Concrete Utopia and Cobweb competed as finalists for South Korean production this year. Elaborating on the reason behind choosing this film, the judges added in the report, “At a time when global recession and natural disasters are hitting every corner of the globe, ‘Concrete Utopia’ features not heroes, but ordinary people trying to survive. It touches on the themes of class found in the award-winning film Parasite.”

Concrete Utopia’s ensemble star cast includes Park Bo-young, Park Ji-hoo, and Lee-Byung-hun.