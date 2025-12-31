A R Rahman Makes Acting Debut in Prabhudeva’s Moonwalk, To Play ‘Angry Young Film Director’ | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: December 31, 2025, 19:27 IST

A R Rahman makes his acting debut in Moonwalk, starring Prabhudeva. The Oscar winner also sings all five songs in the quirky comedy set for a 2026 release.

For decades, audiences have known A R Rahman as the man behind some of Indian cinema’s most unforgettable music. Now, in a rare and unexpected turn, the Oscar-winning composer is stepping in front of the camera for the very first time. Rahman is set to make his acting debut in Moonwalk, an upcoming comedy film that also stars Prabhudeva in a key role. Directed by Manoj N S and produced by Behindwoods Productions, Moonwalk is shaping up to be one of the most unusual and talked-about projects lined up for 2026. The composer will be seen playing a fictional “angry young film director”, in a film that also marks another first for Rahman. He has sung all five songs in Moonwalk, giving the soundtrack a single, unified musical voice.

Talking about working with Rahman and Prabhudeva on the film, Manoj N S said, “It was a wonderful experience shooting the song ‘Mayile’ with Prabhudeva sir and A. R. Rahman sir. The song has turned out well and is sure to be a feast for movie lovers in theatres. Prabhudeva sir has given one of his best dance performances for this song, and I sincerely thank choreographer Sekhar Master for making it truly special.”

The director also revealed how Rahman’s appearance expanded beyond the musical sequence. He said, “A. R. Rahman sir appears throughout the song, adding a cute charm and a very special vibe to it. When I later presented an extended role to him after the song, A. R. Rahman sir graciously accepted it. This will be a surprise scene for movie lovers, and I thoroughly enjoyed directing A. R. Rahman sir in his first-ever movie scene. I am deeply grateful to him for supporting our project ‘Moonwalk’ wholeheartedly right from day one. The entire set was so happy seeing ARR Sir having fun as an actor. It will be a scene which people will not expect.”

Prabhudeva will be seen as ‘Babootty’, a young film choreographer. Adding to the film’s quirky tone, Yogi Babu appears in multiple roles, including ‘Kavarimaan Narayanan’, ‘Aattukkaal Azhagu Rasa’, and ‘Dubai Mathew’. Manoj N S teased another reveal, saying, “There is a surprise about Yogi Babu sir’s role which we will be revealing in the audio launch”.

The ensemble cast also includes Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Sushmitha, Nishma, Swaminathan, Redin Kingsley, Rajendran, Deepa Akka, Santhosh Jacob and Ramkumar.

Speaking about the cast, Manoj N S said, “We were blessed to have some of the best talents in acting be part of Moonwalk. Hopefully people will enjoy seeing these talented actors in theatre.”

Moonwalk is planned as a full-length comedy feature and is scheduled to release in theatres in May 2026.

First Published: December 31, 2025, 19:20 IST