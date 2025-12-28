‘A True Pinch-Me Moment’: Sanya Malhotra Expresses Awe After Performing With Sunidhi Chauhan At Delhi Concert | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 17:20 IST

Sanya Malhotra has shared a post praising Sunidhi Chauhan, after making a surprise appearance at the singer’s Delhi concert.

Sanya Malhotra Calls Performing With Sunidhi Chauhan A True Pinch-Me Moment

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra recently joined singer Sunidhi Chauhan on stage during the latter’s concert in Delhi, as part of the I Am Home India Tour. The actress made a surprise appearance, and was seen dancing with Sunidhi at the concert. Several videos of their energetic performance to their hit number ‘Ankh’ went viral on Instagram. Now, Sanya has shared a post praising the singer, and revealed that performing with Sunidhi was a ‘pinch-me’ moment for her.

Sanya Malhotra On Performing With Sunidhi Chauhan

On Sunday, Sanya Malhotra took to her Instagram to share several video clips of her performance on stage with Sunidhi Chauhan. She also shared a few behind-the scenes videos giving a glimpse of her prep before the performance. In other videos, Sanya is seen enjoying the concert as Sunidhi sings her popular hit songs. In her caption, Sanya wrote, “It’s a true pinch-me moment I’ve danced to @sunidhichauhan5 songs for so many years and getting to perform with her in Ankh music video and now on stage still blows my mind. I was in the van getting ready and couldn’t stop dancing, her energy and aura are such a gift to all of us. Thank you Sunidhi for your music and thank you for your kindness and your generosity there’s no one else like you.” The last video shared by Sanya shows Sunidhi praising her, and calling her supportive and encouraging. Check out the post below!

Sunidhi Chauhan kicked off her I Am Home India Tour on Christmas Eve in Mumbai, after which she performed in Delhi on Sunday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium). Sunidhi was seen wearing a pink mini skirt paired with a beautiful deep-neck crop top, and completed her look with silver footwear. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra slayed in a shimmery blue mini dress paired with matching blue boots. After Mumbai and Delhi, Sunidhi is set to perform in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow, and Kolkata in the coming months.

First Published: December 28, 2025, 17:20 IST