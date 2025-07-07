Advertise here
সোমবার , ৭ জুলাই ২০২৫
Aahana Kumra Explains Why She Turned To Production: ‘Didn’t Want To Settle’ | Bollywood News

bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৭, ২০২৫ ২:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Aahana Kumra Explains Why She Turned To Production: ‘Didn’t Want To Settle’ | Bollywood News


Aahana Kumra co-founded Working Panda Films with Apurva Singh Rathore.

Aahana Kumra launched her production company last year. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Aahana Kumra began a new innings of her career in the entertainment industry by stepping into a brand-new role as a producer last year. The actress, known for her roles in films and shows such as Official Chukyagiri, Inside Edge and Lipstick Under My Burkha, decided to take the bold step when she did not receive acting offers for three consecutive years.

“I haven’t received an offer in more than three years,” she said, as quoted by The Times of India, adding, “I didn’t want to settle for peanuts that were being offered to me by producers.” She teamed up with casting director Apruva Singh Rathore to launch their production house, Working Panda Films. They have already begun shooting their first project, a music video.

Sharing why she decided to pursue production, Aahana explained, “Roles for women are limited, and within that, so many actresses are struggling to get that one job.” She further added, “If I fail, then I fail. It’s not a big deal. I will try something else then.”

Now, as a producer, Aahana mentioned that she has been learning new things, which she did not know about when she was on the other side. The Yudh actress also revealed that she thought it was the right time for her to get out of her comfort zone and try her hand at something different. “I thought this is probably the right time to get out of my comfort zone. There are times when you have to make hard choices, so either you leave or stay in the game,” she said.

Expressing her love for fame and cinema, Aahana shared, “I’m not a quitter. I’m someone who likes to stay in the game. I’ve always loved fame and the medium.” Furthermore, she revealed that she is not acting in her first production, but she is open to the idea of starring in future projects. “I am not opposed to the idea of developing a script where I can be a part of it as an actor. However, right now, I’m really enjoying being a producer,” the Khuda Hafiz actor said.

On the work front, Aahana was last seen in the 2022 movie Salaam Venky, featuring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. She portrayed the role of a journalist in the film directed by Revathi.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

