Aahana Kumra Meets With Car Accident, Narrowly Escapes Injuries | Television News

Last Updated: December 21, 2025, 13:01 IST

Actress Ahana Kumra was involved in a car accident but narrowly escaped without injuries. Details of the incident remain unclear, and neither she nor her team has commented.

Actress Aahana Kumra narrowly escaped a major mishap after her car met with an accident. A paparazzi page has shared the news of Aahana‘s car meeting with an accident, and later it was confirmed that she did not sustain any injuries.

As per the report in Free Press Journal, sources have confirmed that the actress escaped the accident unharmed, ending speculations surrounding her health. However, details about how the accident happened and where it took place are still unknown, and as of now, Aahana has not shared any update related to the accident. Even her team has not put out any update on the same. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla has shared a picture of Aahana’s damaged car, which made everyone aware of the news of her accident.

About Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra is an Indian actress known for her versatile performances in films, web series, and theatre. She gained recognition with roles in Lipstick Under My Burkha and Haq Se, and is celebrated for portraying strong, nuanced characters. Aahana continues to make a mark in Indian entertainment with impactful roles.

First Published: December 21, 2025, 12:52 IST