বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৯:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad No Magnus Carlsen! D Gukesh to headline 2026 Masters lineup at ‘Wimbledon of Chess’ | Chess News Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News ‘We know all too well…’: Phil Hughes’ family sends emotional message on tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin | Cricket News দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News ফার্মা এইডসের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ৩০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Aahana S Kumra’s film Putul, directed by Radheshyam Pipalwa, screens in Dehradun on October 31 with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attending, highlighting its emotional story.

Putul stars Aahana alongside Purab Kohli and Rajat Kapoor.

Putul stars Aahana alongside Purab Kohli and Rajat Kapoor.

After making waves at the Jagran Film Festival earlier this month, actor Aahana S Kumra’s upcoming film Putul is all set for a special screening in Dehradun on October 31. The event will be graced by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, making it a proud moment for the team.

Directed by Radheshyam Pipalwa, ‘Putul’ stars Aahana alongside Purab Kohli and Rajat Kapoor. The film talks about a turbulent marriage through the lens of a child, showing how it impacts their mind.

Aahana, who portrays Megha — a working mother navigating a troubled marriage — shared her excitement about the film’s journey and its Dehradun screening. “We had a houseful screening at the Jagran Film Festival, which was special because it’s my mother’s hometown,” she said. “Now, I’m equally thrilled about the Dehradun screening, especially because we shot the film here. It feels like life has come full circle.”

Talking about the film’s message, Aahana reflected, “Putul talks about turbulent marriages through the lens of children and shows how it impacts them. It’s essentially a film about relationships and emotional growth. I’m glad it’s finding a platform at festivals that celebrate meaningful storytelling and connect cinema to the right audience.”

The actor is particularly delighted that the screening will be attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. “It’s a great feeling that good and brave cinema is being recognized and appreciated at prestigious film festivals — and now by political dignitaries as well. It helps spread the word about a story that truly needs to be told,” she said.

Reminiscing about her bond with the city, Aahana added, “I spent almost a month shooting in Dehradun, and it’s a place that’s very close to my heart. I’ve been visiting the city with my sister since childhood — we do an annual trip here. So, coming back for the film’s screening feels like returning home.”

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published:

October 30, 2025, 19:42 IST

News movies bollywood Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী

রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী

Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News

Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News

তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad

তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad

দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী

দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী

একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News

Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News

রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী
রাঙ্গামাটিতে নৈতিকতা ও ধর্মীয় মূল্যবোধ উন্নয়নে শিক্ষক, কেয়ারটেকারদের মাসিক সভা শিশুদের সুন্দর ভবিষ্যৎ গঠনে মসজিদ ভিত্তিক শিক্ষা কার্যক্রম গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা রাখছে – ইকবাল বাহার চৌধুরী
Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News
Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News
তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad
তৃতীয় প্রান্তিকে লোকশান কমেছে এফএএস ফাইন্যান্সের – Corporate Sangbad
No Magnus Carlsen! D Gukesh to headline 2026 Masters lineup at ‘Wimbledon of Chess’ | Chess News
No Magnus Carlsen! D Gukesh to headline 2026 Masters lineup at ‘Wimbledon of Chess’ | Chess News
Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News
Aahana S Kumra’s Putul To Screen In Dehradun, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To attend | Bollywood News
‘We know all too well…’: Phil Hughes’ family sends emotional message on tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin | Cricket News
‘We know all too well…’: Phil Hughes’ family sends emotional message on tragic death of 17-year-old cricketer Ben Austin | Cricket News
দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী
দক্ষিণ এশিয়ার উন্নয়নে আঞ্চলিক নীতি সমন্বয় অপরিহার্য: আনিসুজ্জামান চৌধুরী
একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
একমি পেস্টিসাইডের এজিএমের তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News
Yuvika Chaudhary Opens Up On Painful IVF Struggle: ‘Injections On Thighs And Stomach Everyday’ | Television News
ফার্মা এইডসের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
ফার্মা এইডসের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST