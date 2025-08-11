Aalim Hakim Shares Pic With Mohit Suri Amid Saiyaara Success: ‘Hair Is Never Just Style’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 11, 2025, 16:05 IST

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim celebrates Saiyaara’s success, praising Mohit Suri’s artistry and recalling their two-decade journey of crafting iconic on-screen looks.

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has become the biggest blockbuster of 2025, and Ahaan Panday’s character of Krish Kapoor has secured a permanent place in audiences’ hearts. Audiences have loved him not only as a person but also for the looks he dons in the film, which have made female fans crush hard on him. However, behind every final look, there are a series of tests and discussions.

Similarly, Ahaan’s look as Krish Kapoor with messy hair has become a new trend, and it was celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim who designed it. As the movie continues to shatter records, Hakim took to his Instagram to share a picture with the man behind the lens, whose vision made Ahaan a star, Mohit Suri, and along with it, he shared a series of movie posters of Suri’s films for which he has designed the looks.

Aalim Hakim’s nostalgic post

While getting emotional, Aalim wrote, “From Zeher (2005) to Saiyaara (2025), I’ve had the rare honour of being part of every chapter of @mohitsuri’s extraordinary journey. Over these two decades, I’ve seen Mohit’s magic up close — the way he shapes characters that are raw, organic, and painfully real, yet still carry that breathtaking cinematic glow.”

“Hair is never just style… it’s the silent poetry of a character — a language that speaks straight to the heart without a single word. And with Mohit Suri, every strand becomes part of a story that lingers long after the credits roll,” he further added.

Aalim then recalled the movies he has worked on with Suri and shared, “From Zeher, Kalyug, Awarapan, Raaz, Woh Lamhe, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend, Malang, Ek Villain Returns to now Saiyaara — every film has been a lesson in storytelling through detail. Mohit lives in his process — endless look tests, letting actors breathe into their roles, watching them quietly, and above all, listening… truly listening. He takes every suggestion with humility, turning it into something greater than you imagined.”

“What makes Mohit’s artistry rare is his perfect balance — nothing ever feels fake, yet everything feels larger than life. His frames hold truth and beauty in equal measure. Two decades. Countless characters. And a brotherhood built on trust, respect, and shared dreams. For every aspiring filmmaker, Mohit’s journey is living proof that focus, humility, and relentless passion will always create timeless magic. Here’s to the stories we’ve told… and the ones we’ve yet to create,” he concluded.

About Saiyaara’s success

Despite new film releases such as Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 and Triptii Dimri–Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Dhadak 2, Saiyaara is holding strong at the box office, with steady collections and positive word of mouth. The film has maintained a remarkable run at the box office, collecting over ₹300 crore in India within three weeks.

Saiyaara, written by Rohan Shankar and Sankalp Sadanah, features great supporting performances from Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Sid Makkar, Shaad Randhawa, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola. The film also marks the first collaboration between filmmaker Mohit Suri and the legendary production company Yash Raj Films.

