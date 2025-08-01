Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Aamir Khan Apologises For Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube Glitch: ‘Trying To Resolve This’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১, ২০২৫ ৮:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Aamir Khan Apologises For Sitaare Zameen Par YouTube Glitch: ‘Trying To Resolve This’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Aamir Khan has sparked a conversation around cinema affordability with the YouTube release of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par will be available exclusively on YouTube Movies-on-Demand starting Aug 1.

Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par will be available exclusively on YouTube Movies-on-Demand starting Aug 1.

Days after Aamir Khan’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par was released on YouTube with a pay-per-view option, it was reported that Apple device users can access it only after paying Rs 179. However, Aamir Khan has now clarified that the issue is due to a glitch and that his team is working to resolve it on an immediate basis.

While Aamir Khan is not on social media, his production house, Aamir Khan productions, recently took to its official X handle and clarified on the issue. “Our sincere apologies 🙏🏽 We just became aware that the cost to rent our film Sitaare Zameen Par is reflecting as ₹179 on Apple devices. We are trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding 🙏🏽,” it wrote.

Aamir Khan has sparked a conversation around cinema affordability with the YouTube release of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par. Recently, the actor-producer expressed concern over the rising cost of moviegoing and shared his vision to make films more accessible to the masses through his official YouTube channel.

Comparing modern multiplexes to luxury hotels, Aamir said, “Multiplexes started in 2005-06. The investment in them was very high, so the prices of tickets and eatables also increased. Just like when you go to a five-star hotel, the same things that you’d get elsewhere for a much lower price cost a lot more there because it offers many more facilities and a five-star environment.” He added, “Similarly, multiplexes have now become quite elite. Unless you have a certain level of economic earnings, you simply can’t afford to go there.”

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer.

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film hit theatres on June 20 and received largely positive reviews.

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com.

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing breakin… Read More

