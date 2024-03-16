Aamir Khan Calms Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan As They ‘Fight Again’ At Jamnagar Bash: ‘Tum Log Phir…’

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan recently marked their presence at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. At the pre-wedding festivities, the trio delivered an energetic on-stage performance. However, before the same, Shah Rukh and Salman had a lighthearted, heated discussion where Aamir had to play the peacemaker. A new video from the bash revealed the same. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan ‘fought again’ while Aamir calmed them down.

It all started when Shah Rukh took offense because he wanted one of his film’s songs played for the dance, while Salman wanted his film’s song. The duo then indeed faked a fight. The performance began with Shah Rukh telling Salman and Aamir that they’d all dance together as Mukesh Ambani wanted the trio to shake a leg.

While Salman Khan asked to put a song from Dabangg, Shah Rukh got a bit offended. As they fought, Aamir intervened and asked them not to fight ‘again’ and said his song would be played instead. He was heard saying, “Tum log phir jhagad rahe ho.” However, the trio concluded by deciding that they would dance to a song chosen by the Ambanis. They then danced to the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, Naacho Naacho from RRR.

Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir were seen wearing kurtas for the star-studded night and matching steps on stage. While they did the iconic hook step from the song, the video also showed that Salman, Aamir, and SRK modified the steps to bring back iconic steps from their own songs. These include the hook step of Chaiyya Chaiyya, the towel step from Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Masti Ki Pathshala from Rang De Basanti.

Anant Ambani is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the sacred knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. A three-day pre-wedding gala was hosted honoring the couple, where several Bollywood celebrities and global personalities marked their presence.