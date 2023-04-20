বৃহস্পতিবার , ২০ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aamir Khan Hugs Uday Chopra, Offers Condolences With Ex-Wife Kiran Rao; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২০, ২০২৩
aamir khan 3


Aamir Khan pays tribute to Pamela Chopra. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Aamir Khan pays tribute to Pamela Chopra. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74.

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra’s sudden demise has left the entire film fraternity grief-struck. From Shah Rukh Khan to his son Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar among others visited Aditya Chopra’s residence on Thursday afternoon to offer their condolences to the family. Aamir Khan was also snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Aditya’s house.

In the video that surfaced online, Aamir Khan was hugging Pamela’s son Uday Chopra as he offered his condolences. The Laal Singh Chaddha was also accompanied by his former wife Kiran Rao, who also hugged Uday. Watch the video here:

It should be noted that Aamir Khan shares a warm relationship with the Chopra family. He has worked in several movies under Yash Raj Films banner. Dhoom 3, Thugs of Hindostan and Fanaa are some of Aamir’s movies produced by YRF.

Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection,” the statement read.

As per a report by Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia,” Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

Several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Javed Akhtar, Amaal Mallik and Ashoke Pandit among others also took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra’s mother.

