বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Aamir Khan Productions Announces Vir Das’ Directorial Happy Patel, Drops Promo Video | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

The promo video also gives glimpse of Imran Khan. Well the release date has not been announced.

Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled its next venture, and this time, it marks a new milestone for comedian-actor Vir Das. The production house officially announced Happy Patel, a film directed by Vir Das himself, and released an exciting promo video. The announcement has sparked widespread buzz. The film will also mark the return of Imran Khan to acting.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Vir Das shared announcement video in which Aamir Khan is seen scolding Vir Das. Aamir Khan is seen asking “You think getting beaten up is action? Your idea of romance is getting slapped by the girl? I requested one item number, you have done it yourself!” Aamir is seen reprimanding Vir. “This film will be a flop,” he says, and then Vir talks about Laal Singh Chaddha, which makes Aamir angry. Then there is a surprise as we get a glimpse of the film, and it also shows Imran Khan and Aamir. This is a Delhi Belly reunion.

Watch the announcement video here:

Aamir’s work front

Recently, Aamir Khan has finally given fans a major update on his long-anticipated Mahabharat project, one of the most talked-about and eagerly awaited films. Khan revealed that his journey to bring the epic tale to life has been decades in the making. For him, this isn’t just another movie, it is a spiritual and creative endeavour that he considers his life’s most important project.

In a recent interaction on Game Changers with Komal Nahta, Khan shared that internal preparations for the project have already begun, and scripting is expected to start within the next two months. He also spoke about the immense scale of the project, describing it as a “yagna.”

Vir Das Wants To ‘Direct’ Horror Film After Watching Zach Cregger’s Weapons

Vir Das recently revealed his honest reviews after watching the horror film Weapons. The celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, and comedy musician with a global following showcased his witty skills in a tweet, highlighting his analysis of the situation after the premiere of Weapons. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vir Das recently talked about watching Weapons, which again instilled a desire to direct a horror film. Talking highly about its content, he wrote, “Saw weapons last night. Reaffirmed my desire to direct a proper horror next.” The Badmaash Company star also praised the filmmaking style of the horror genre currently, drawing much attention from movie buffs. “This might be the genre innovating more than any other in film today,” read his tweet.

Vir Das’ Recent And Upcoming Works

Last year, the actor was seen in the Prime Video series, Call Me Bae, co-starring Ananya Panday in the lead. This year, Vir Das: Fool Volume, a Netflix stand-up special by the comedian, was released on July 18. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his book, The Outsider: A Memoir for Misfits, in November.

About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watch on Bollywood celebrities and their social media…Read More

First Published:

December 03, 2025, 13:19 IST

December 03, 2025, 13:19 IST
এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
