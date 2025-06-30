Aamir Khan Reveals Late-Night Drinking Sessions With SRK, Salman Khan; Sobhita Dhulipala Moved By Zainab | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 30, 2025, 22:03 IST

Aamir Khan opens up on evolving bond with Shah Rukh Khan, while Sobhita Dhulipala shares a heartwarming moment with sister-in-law Zainab Ravdjee at her wedding to Akhil Akkineni.

Aamir Khan recently spoke candidly on Lallantop about how his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan transformed over the years. Back during the buzz around 3 Idiots, the two indulged in playful jabs, calling each other ‘chichora’—a childish tease.

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s daughters-in-law, actor Sobhita Dhulipala and abstract artist Zainab Ravdjee, share a great rapport. Their beautiful bond was captured at Zainab’s wedding to Akhil Akkineni. The couple, who got engaged in November 2024, got married on June 6, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Aamir Khan’s latest film Sitaare Zameen Par had a special screening in Mumbai that turned into a memorable reunion for the three Khans of Bollywood. The film, a sports comedy with a coming-of-age theme, is directed by Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame RS Prasanna. While the focus was on the movie, the evening drew extra attention when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan arrived to support Aamir—an appearance that delighted fans and media alike.

The chaos, the nostalgia, and the unmatched comic timing of Hera Pheri are all set to return—with the original trio intact. One of Indian cinema’s most beloved franchises, Hera Pheri 3, is back on track after a brief rollercoaster. Just months after Paresh Rawal sent shockwaves across the internet by announcing his exit from the film, the actor has now officially rejoined the cast, restoring the much-loved trifecta with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

Years after Oo Antava became a cultural phenomenon with the release of Pushpa: The Rise, the song has now stirred up an unexpected international controversy. Composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, has accused Turkish pop singer Atiye of copying the chart-topping track in her single Anlayana, released seven months ago. The Allu Arjun–Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer continues to make waves—but this time, for alleged plagiarism.

