India stun Iran, qualify for AFC U-17 Asian Cup | Football News ৭ ডিসেম্বর ঢাকা ডাইংয়ের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad Desperate For Work, He Moved To Another Country, Earned Moniker 'Bangladesh Ka Shah Rukh Khan' ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা India vs South Africa: Ro-Ko join hands for yet another ODI masterclass | Cricket News বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট 'They make oppositions look silly': KL Rahul hails Virat Kohli–Rohit Sharma masterclass as India edge South Africa in thriller | Cricket News Deepika Padukone Swoons Over Ranveer Singh's IFFI Look, Drops Flirty Comment: 'Oh Soo Edible' | Bollywood News
বিনোদন

Aamir Khan Says It's Unfortunate People Are Comparing Films Based On Numbers: 'Earlier We Never Did That'

  ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Aamir Khan Says It’s Unfortunate People Are Comparing Films Based On Numbers: ‘Earlier We Never Did That’ | Bollywood News


Aamir Khan said it’s unfortunate that box office numbers are seen as the main measure of a film’s quality. He said the audience remembers a good film, regardless of the numbers.

Aamir Khan says, 'It's unfortunate people are comparing films based on numbers'

Aamir Khan says, ‘It’s unfortunate people are comparing films based on numbers’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan said that it is unfortunate that people are comparing films based on numbers.

Speaking during the 56th International Film Festival of India, Aamir advocated for keeping the box office numbers of a project in the public view.

Sharing how the performance of a movie is for everyone to see in the U.S, Mr Perfectionist said, “Really, this should be transparent. What are we hiding? We know how many screens the film is released in. All we need to, and there are these rent rack, is it called rent rack? Where you get the numbers in the US. You come to know what the collections are. I don’t know. So that’s how it should be.”

Reflecting on how box office numbers have become the primary criterion to determine the quality of a drama, Aamir added, “I don’t know, there should not be secrecy about numbers. I just got a little curious because now for people, that has become almost like an evaluative criterion.”

The ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ actor said that it is unfortunate that people are comparing films based on numbers.

“Because what happens is people are comparing films based on the numbers. Earlier, we never did that. We would compare films based on how much we liked it. You know? But these things come and go. They come and go.”

Aamir concluded by saying that in the end, the audience remembers only a good film, whatever its box office numbers may be.

During the conversation, Aamir also shared the story behind taking his younger son, Azad, to meet veteran actor Dharmendra.

He shared that he had grown very close to Dharmendra during the last year of his life and ended up meeting him around 7–8 times. During one of these visits to the legendary actor, Aamir decided to bring his son Azad along, believing it was crucial for him to meet the legendary actor whose work he hadn’t really experienced.

December 01, 2025

Aamir Khan Says It's Unfortunate People Are Comparing Films Based On Numbers: 'Earlier We Never Did That'
