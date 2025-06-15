Last Updated: June 15, 2025, 21:57 IST

Aamir Khan addressed criticism surrounding the timing of his reaction to Pahalgam terror attack. In other news, Anushka Sharma shared Vamika’s Father’s Day note for Virat Kohli.

Aamir Khan Says Pahalgam Attackers Aren’t Muslims; Anushka Shares Vamika’s Note For Virat Kohli

Aamir Khan has finally responded to criticism over his delayed reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack. He also took the opportunity to speak out against the misrepresentation of Islam by those who commit acts of terror in its name. “No religion asks you to kill people. I don’t consider these terrorists Muslims because it’s written in Islam that you can’t kill any innocent human, can’t strike a woman or a child. They’re going against the religion by doing what they are doing,” said Aamir.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared a heartfelt post celebrating her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, as well as her husband Virat Kohli, father to their children Vamika and Akaay. The actress shared a picture that features a Father’s Day greeting card with a heartfelt message for Virat, signed with his daughter Vamika’s handwritten name. The message on the card read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this mjuch (arms wide). Vamika.”

After its theatrical run earlier this year, Raid 2 is now set to make its way to the digital space. The sequel to the 2018 sleeper hit Raid will begin streaming on Netflix starting June 27, 2025, offering viewers a gripping dive back into the world of white-collar crime, corruption, and high-stakes justice. Headlined once again by Ajay Devgn as the stoic and relentless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, Raid 2 draws inspiration from the real-life 1980s income tax raid on businessman Sardar Inder Singh — one of the longest and most sensational raids in Indian history.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter teamed up with Safe from Online Sex Abuse (SOSA), a non-profit that works to expose and stop predators. In an episode of SOSA Undercover, Ariel posed as a 12-year-old girl to lure a 31-year-old man suspected of grooming minors. To play the part, she wore a blonde wig, used a softer voice, and sat in a room set up to look like a young girl’s bedroom. She even FaceTimed the man, with authorities monitoring the conversation. Eventually, he was confronted as part of the show’s efforts to catch offenders in the act.

Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan embraced parenthood two months ago. They welcomed their first child, son Fatehsinh Khan, in April, and announced the delightful news on social media by sharing adorable glimpses of the little one. Now, on the occasion of Father’s Day 2025, the Chak De India actress has revealed their son Fatehsinh’s face for the first time, and gushed over new dad Zaheer Khan.

