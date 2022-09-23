শুক্রবার , ২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Engaged To BF Nupur Shikhare; Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Him ‘Filmy’

সেপ্টেম্বর ২৩, ২০২২ ৮:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
aamir khan ira khan engaged


Congratulations are in order as Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare announced their engagement. The couple, who has been together for over two years now, shared a video revealing Nupur popped the question and Ira said yes!

Nupur kept things real and adorable with his proposal. The couple was attending one of his cycling events post which, Nupur got down on one knee with a ring in his hand and asked Ira to marry him. The moving proposal led to Ira screaming a big ‘yes’ and they sealed the deal with a kiss.

Crowds around them cheered for them. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ira wrote, “Popeye: She said yes ❤️ Ira: Hehe☺️ I said yes.” Close friends of the couple took to the comments section and showered the couple with love.

Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, “This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff.” Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “Congratulations you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff commented, “This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll.:

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl wrote, “Congratulations you two @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira.” Huma Qureshi wrote, “OmG !! congratulations you both.” Hazel Keech Singh wrote, “Waaaaaaaaaaa Tich no more a Tich! Congratulations you two cuites!”

Ira and Nupur made their relationship public in 2020. Aamir Khan’s daughter took to Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day, as part of the Valentine’s Day celebration, and announced that they were dating. Ever since, they have not shied away from showing off their love on social media.

They often share pictures and videos from their time together. Ira has also been often photographed with Nupur’s mother while Nupur joined Ira’s family, including Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiron Rao, on special occasions. The most recent occasion was Ira’s birthday bash this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





Source link

