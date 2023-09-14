Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan To Marry Fiance Nupur In January 2024? Know Here

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan often posts pictures with her fiance Nupur Shikhare on social media. If a recent report is to be believed, the two are planning to tie the knot soon. As reported by E-Times, Ira Khan is likely to marry Nupur on January 3, 2024. Reportedly, their wedding will be a three-day affair with family and friends in presence. It has also been reported that the two might have a royal wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

“The couple has planned an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. It’s a three-day affair, and the festivities will include their friends and extended family members. This one, too, will be an intimate affair minus the presence of any people from the film industry,” adding, “The father of the bride (Aamir) is extremely excited and is closely involved with the planning,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, News18 Showsha cannot vouch for the authenticity of the report.

Nupur proposed to Ira at a triathlon in September 2022. He held a ring and went down on his knee to propose to her. Later, Ira shared the same on her social media handle and announced her surprise engagement story.

“This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people’s parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what makes it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome. Thank you for being there and allowing us to be seen in our proclamation of love for either other. Because that’s exactly what we wanted to do,” she wrote.

Ira Khan and Nupur later also hosted an engagement party in Mumbai for their family and friends.